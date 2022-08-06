ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

kjas.com

Local man injured in accident involving motorcycle in North Jasper County

A local man is undergoing treatment following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle on Highway 96, in the north end of Jasper County. Sgt. Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, that was traveling south on Highway 96 at what is commonly known as "Pipeline Hill", for some unknown reason left the road and turned over on the side of the highway, about a mile north of Recreational Road 255.
kjas.com

Two injured in crash near Kirbyville

Two men are undergoing treatment for injuries they received in a Monday afternoon crash in mid Jasper County. It happened shortly after 1:00 on U.S. Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that two southbound vehicles, a 1990 Toyota pickup on the...
kjas.com

Two people injured in three vehicle auto accident

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 190 and South Main Street here in Jasper. Police and firemen along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after noon when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman killed in weekend crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
ODESSA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON

At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
POLK COUNTY, TX
CBS LA

Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6

A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

Bridge City ISD introduces new police officers

BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year, and the district is looking forward to the expertise they bring with them. Between the three gentlemen, they have a combined 110 years of experience. Chief Cliff Hargrave, a Bridge City High graduate, is joining after...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
therecordlive.com

Sheriff works to rid county of illegal game rooms

The Orange County Sheriff's Office recruited help from county code enforcement, a county emergency services district, and the Rose City marshal to shut down three gaming rooms last week. According to a press release from Sheriff Lane Mooney, detectives with the Narcotics Division investigated the three rooms and found multiple...
VIDOR, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

Do You Recognize This Thief?

On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
