kjas.com
Local man injured in accident involving motorcycle in North Jasper County
A local man is undergoing treatment following an accident that occurred on Tuesday morning involving a motorcycle on Highway 96, in the north end of Jasper County. Sgt. Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a Harley Davidson Motorcycle, that was traveling south on Highway 96 at what is commonly known as "Pipeline Hill", for some unknown reason left the road and turned over on the side of the highway, about a mile north of Recreational Road 255.
kjas.com
Two injured in crash near Kirbyville
Two men are undergoing treatment for injuries they received in a Monday afternoon crash in mid Jasper County. It happened shortly after 1:00 on U.S. Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that two southbound vehicles, a 1990 Toyota pickup on the...
Lumberton woman dies in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
Two people injured in three vehicle auto accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Sunday at the intersection of Highway 190 and South Main Street here in Jasper. Police and firemen along with other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after noon when it was reported that the crash had occurred.
Plane crashes into Lake Livingston while fighting fires in Corrigan, Texas
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A firefighting plane crashed into Lake Livingston on Tuesday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Around 5 p.m., a Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper crashed into the lake while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it was asked to...
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
AIRCRAFT FIGHTING FIRE IN POLK COUNTY HAS CRASHED IN LAKE LIVINGSTON
At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County. At approximately 5:00 p.m. on August 9, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper crashed in Lake Livingston while responding to wildfires in Polk County.
KLTV
Third grass fire breaks out near Polk County line
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A third grass fire has broken out near the line for Polk and Trinity counties Tuesday afternoon. Two other grass fires were started in the area by lightning strikes. No information has yet been released regarding the cause or area of effect for this fire. This third fire is in an area near one of the other fires off Highway 287.
Bones believed to be linked to 14-year-old missing Port Neches person found same day as body of missing Port Arthur man in canal
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers this week have discovered the body of a Port Arthur man missing since late July as well as bones believed to be of a Port Neches person who went missing 14 years ago. The search for Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, of Port Arthur, who...
kjas.com
Newman apologizes for mix up in calls
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman on Tuesday apologized for an incident that occurred on Monday evening. Newman’s statement was in response to a claim made by a caller to the Tuesday morning “Talk of the Town” program on KJAS. The caller claimed that there was an incident...
Lake Charles American Press
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
Port Arthur Police looking for man accused of hitting M&D Food Mart clerk with vehicle after stealing wallet from store
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a man who they suspect hit an area store clerk with a vehicle after stealing from the store. The robbery happened on August 5, 2022. Port Arthur Police were called to M&D Food Mart, located in the 1700 block of Woodworth Boulevard, after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery.
Jury selection underway for trial of Beaumont man accused of hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 52-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and leaving the scene in 2020 will soon stand trial. Jason Lynn McKnight is charged with accident involving injury or death. Police say he struck and killed Edward Stedman, who was on a bike at the corner of Delaware Street and Savannah Trace.
Houston nurse Nicole Linton charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6
A nurse from Houston was charged Monday with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the fiery crash that killed six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz that barreled through a red light at Slauson and La Brea avenues last Thursday and slammed into several other vehicles in the Windsor Hills area, according to the CHP. The six people killed included all the members of one family — 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, the child she was pregnant with, her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester, who...
Bond lowered for man accused of killing Port Arthur woman by throwing her out moving car in 2021
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 48-year-old man who is set to face trial in September for the 2021 death of a Port Arthur woman had his bond reduced by more than $100,000. (Editor's note: The above video is from a December 8, 2021 newscast.) Lonnie Rogers is charged with...
Orange Leader
Bridge City ISD introduces new police officers
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year, and the district is looking forward to the expertise they bring with them. Between the three gentlemen, they have a combined 110 years of experience. Chief Cliff Hargrave, a Bridge City High graduate, is joining after...
therecordlive.com
Sheriff works to rid county of illegal game rooms
The Orange County Sheriff's Office recruited help from county code enforcement, a county emergency services district, and the Rose City marshal to shut down three gaming rooms last week. According to a press release from Sheriff Lane Mooney, detectives with the Narcotics Division investigated the three rooms and found multiple...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
kogt.com
Do You Recognize This Thief?
On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
Jury selection begins for man accused in 2020 stabbing death of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday morning in the trial of a 56-year-old man accused in the 2020 stabbing death of a Beaumont man. Ronald Laverne Crawford, 56, of Beaumont, is set to stand trial before Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court this week on a murder charge.
