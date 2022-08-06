ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alastair Chalmers makes for history for Guernsey as his bronze in the 400m hurdles marks the island's FIRST ever medal at the Commonwealth Games

 3 days ago

Guernsey celebrated its first-ever Commonwealth Games track medal when Alastair Chalmers won bronze in the men’s 400-metre hurdles.

The 22-year-old was mobbed by friends and family after crossing the line in 49.97secs behind winner Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands and Jaheel Hyde from Jamaica.

Chalmers beamed: ‘I can’t believe it. I had Covid last week. I’m so proud to put Guernsey on the map.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xyGLw_0h7cq6Cx00
Alastair Chalmers won bronze in the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 49.97seconds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrteJ_0h7cq6Cx00
With the podium finish, Chalmers secured Guernsey's first ever Commonwealth medal

Twins Javier and Joaquin Bello will battle for beach volleyball bronze today after they were beaten in yesterday’s semi-final. The Madrid-born brothers lost to Canadian pair Sam Schachter and Daniel Dearing, but will face Rwanda’s Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi this afternoon with a chance to win England’s first-ever medal in the sport.

Gemma Frizelle was in shock after winning gold for Wales in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final.

The 24-year-old achieved her country’s best result in history in the event. ‘I am just in shock,’ said Frizelle. ‘I was just hoping to scrape a medal. To come out with gold is amazing.’

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

