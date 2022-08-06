Browns Notes: Anthony Schwartz returns, David Bell activated from PUP

BEREA, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns receiver corps got a shot in the arm with the return of Anthony Schwartz and David Bell to practice Saturday.

Bell started camp on active/PUP due to a foot injury suffered during minicamp in June while a knee strain suffered July 28 sidelined Schwartz.

Both players participated in individual drills but not team work as they get reacclimated.

“Gotta be smart,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Obviously, they are not going to come in and get a bunch of reps just because they are all working through their own injuries or what have you. We will be smart. I think you will see those guys in individual to start, maybe some on air-type drills and then eventually get them into team drills.”

Bell, a third round pick out of Purdue this year, is expected to be a contributor offensively this season.

“He had a nice spring for us,” Stefanski said. “We have moved him around in the formation. He picked it up pretty quickly. We are excited about getting him back out here. Like anything, I want him to catch up real fast, and I know that he does, too. He is excited to be back out.”

Much is expected of Schwartz, who is entering his second season, as well. His return was not discussed with reporters by Stefanski prior to practice.

Receiver Javon Wims, in his fourth season out of Georgia, was also activated from the non-football illness list and was on the field Saturday.

Highlights of the day – Tight end David Njoku saw a pass go off his chest and land in the hands of cornerback Greg Newsome II to open team drills Saturday.

Deshaun Watson connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and later ran one in on a QB draw.

Nick Chubb ripped off another long touchdown run. Although drills remain tackle free, Chubb continues to blow by defenders before they even have the chance to try.

Check on No. 2 – Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s uneven camp continues. He was the victim of a Harrison Bryant drop, a fumbled exchange with rookie running back Jerome Ford and Jovante Moffatt intercepted him in the end zone off a tipped pass.

Taking a break – Rookie defensive end Alex Wright left the field with trainers but returned to practice and drills a short time later.

Weatherly to IR – Defensive end Stephen Weatherly was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Weatherly will require surgery according to Stefanski.

“I am disappointed for Steve,” Stefanski said. “I have a history with him going back to the Vikings. A really, really solid person. Just a rock-solid person so disappointed for him.”

Replacing Weatherly on the roster is Chris Odom, who was the USFL’s defensive player of the year with 12.5 sacks. The team signed Odom Saturday.

“I know he was productive down there in the USFL so somebody who our scouts identified as a guy that we liked to come in and see what he could do,” Stefanski said.

Odom was originally signed by the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He appeared in games with the Packers (2017) and Commanders (2019) before playing for the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL in 2021 and the Houston Gamblers of the USFL in 2022. In 12 career NFL games, he has recorded 16 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Puppy pound counter – Four puppies were adopted Saturday bringing this year’s camp total to 34. Since the program’s launch in 2015, 659 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have been adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices.

Roll call – DT Sheldon Day (back), CB Denzel Ward (foot) and WR Michael Woods (hamstring) did not practice due to injury.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, right tackle Jack Conklin and receiver Amari Cooper also did not practice but are not injured.

Up next – Practice Sunday afternoon at 2. Gates open for fans at 1.