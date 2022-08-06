Read on stmarysmusings.sbnation.com
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
CONFIRMED: Broadhead goes on loan to Wigan
Everton confirmed today that forward Nathan Broadhead has moved on loan to Wigan Athletic in the Championship. Sunderland Athletic, where he had much success last season on loan, were rumoured to be interested in buying him outright this summer, but instead chose to take Ellis Simms on loan. Per The Athletic, the Wales Under-21 international has also signed a contract extension with the Toffees before going out on loan since this was the last year of the two-year extension he signed last summer.
Player Ratings: Bolton Wanderers 3-0 Wycombe Wanderers
That. Was. Brilliant. After years of watching dross Bolton performances with long-ball tactics, inept defending and insipid attacking, it feels as though we have a team that is actually capable of doing it all. Wycombe have been a massive bogey-team in the last few years and until this game we...
Tottenham 4-1 Southampton: Player ratings to the theme of better board games for Dier and Doherty
Well, that went well! Tottenham Hotspur started out a touch rusty in their Premier League opening match against Southampton at home, but quickly turned things around en route to a 4-1 dismantling of the Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Incredibly, Tottenham scored four goals and got the win without either of their stars, Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min, scoring. Still, there were some really outstanding performances in this match.
Liverpool Women Have Continental Cup Group Stage Opponents Confirmed
After making it to the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup last season before falling 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool have had their group stage opponents confirmed. The Reds have been drawn into group B with Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City, and Sunderland. The group stages begin in the first week of...
How are Everton making transfers despite spending regulations?
You all heard the story at the end of last season when Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth. The Toffees would need to sell to be able to buy Frank Lampard players so that we were not in exactly the same situation a year on. Years of flagrant spending and handing out massive wages meant the club had effectively hamstrung itself in the transfer window, much like last summer when the only significant additions were Andros Townsend on a free transfer and Demarai Gray for a measly couple of million pounds.
Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders
News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now. This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight...
Conor Coady Everton shirt number revealed
Everton have announced the signing of defender Conor Coady on loan from Wolves. Capped ten times by England, the Wolves club captain is 29 and becomes the the fourth Blues signing of the summer transfer window, joining James Tarkowski, Ruben Vinagre and Dwight McNeil, the latter pair being confirmed last week. The loan deal is said to have an option for a permanent transfer should the Blues choose to activate it, with the player’s contract running through to 2025.
Five Telling Stats from Everton’s Opening Day Loss Against Chelsea
It obviously was not the start to the season that Evertonians would have hoped for, as Frank Lampard’s men could not muster a point-saving goal against Chelsea. It was only the second time the Toffees were kept off the scoresheet on opening day since 2011, the other being a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in 2019. The Blues will look to bounce back and find their first win of the season at Aston Villa next Saturday.
Opinion: “Where does Goochy fit in going forward?”
As the 2022/2023 season begins to take shape, we have seen both the good and the bad sides of Lynden Gooch’s game, and his performances have been both praised, scrutinised, and the subject of criticism. Despite Sunderland’s excellent and gritty win at Bristol City on Saturday, he often cut...
Cardiff City Fans Verdict: Ince Jr Inspires Victory
After a loss last week and conceding a poor goal within the first four minutes on Saturday, I’m sure a few fans were fearing the worst - including myself. However, the Royals battled fantastically to come back and gain three crucial points. Although we’re only two games in, it...
Five Things From A Gutsy 2-1 Win Over Cardiff City
The thronging massive had waited and waited and finally the fans at home saw the hero return… and how! Aside from the awful start, Reading and Shane Long grew into the game. His penalty set the tone for the rest of the match, but you could see how he has learned and polished his craft since he had left us; who knew that he had sh*thousery and dark arts in his locker?
Talking Tactics: How ultra-aggressive and clinical Sunderland managed to beat Bristol City
Alex Neil made one change from the opening game draw for the visit to Bristol City, and it was an important one – Ellis Simms replaced Elliot Embleton as the lads switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Alex Pritchard lined up as a 10 behind Simms and Ross Stewart, and those three were to go on to form a crucially important attacking unit.
On This Day (8 August 2015): Sunderland kick-off against eventual surprise champions!
Back in May 2015 Sunderland took on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light as both clubs attempted to avoid dropping into the Premier League relegation zone. 46,705 were in attendance as Nigel Pearson’s side took a point via a goalless draw against Dick Advocaat’s Sunderland to confirm their status as a Premier League club the following year. We, on the other hand, still needed another point from either of our last two games against Arsenal and Chelsea to avoid the drop.
Jamie Carragher On Liverpool’s Midfield Needs: “Don’t Panic”
Most people would likely say Liverpool’s options in midfield could be improved. The only real disagreement, it seems, is over how that rather self-evident statement should be followed up on in the final weeks of the transfer window. For some, it seems as simple as going out and yet...
Paul Ince On A ‘Deserved’ Win Over Cardiff City
The Royals picked up their first three points of the season with a victory against Cardiff City at the SCL Stadium on Saturday. Callum O’Dowda gave the visitors the lead in the fourth minute but the Royals equalised in the 27th minute with a penalty through Shane Long, who started his first game of the season. Tom Ince scored a stunning goal to get our first win of the campaign!
Reading 1-2 Stevenage: Report And Ratings
Reading are out of the League Cup after a late 2-1 defeat at home to Stevenage that was part frustrating, part promising. The Royals played poorly in the first half and were deservedly a goal behind at the break, but eventually improved in the second half and were in the ascendancy after Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan’s equaliser, even looking like grabbing a winner. However, another slack moment at the back was punished in the dying moments to know the Royals out of the competition.
Rumour: Rabiot move getting closer, transfer fee agreed
Manchester United are poised to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in a deal worth £15million according to The Daily Mail and other sources. The France international, 27, will ease United’s concerns in midfield following the faltering pursuit of new manager Erik ten Hag’s No 1 summer target, Frenkie de Jong.
Inter Milan willing to make €15m Cesare Casadei deal with Chelsea — reports
Inter Milan have rejected two bids of less than £10m from Chelsea for young midfielder Cesare Casadei, but we’re expected to return with a greatly improved third, and they are apparently willing to consider it, if it is at least £15m (£12m). That’s according to reports...
Roker Roundtable: Do Sunderland have another gem in the shape of Ellis Simms?
Simms looks like another smart addition by the recruitment team, to complement our already formidable attacking force. The fact both of the clubs he’s been loaned to were desperate to get him back gave us an idea of the type of player we were getting, but I doubt many of us expected him to make that kind of impact on his debut.
