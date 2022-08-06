Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Related
FOX Sports
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gives Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over Twins
A controversial blocking the plate ruling gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after arguing with umpires.
The Guardians Are The Only Team In The American League Central That Have Done This
The Guardians are currently one game back in the American League Central and are the only team in the division with a winning record against teams over .500.
FOX Sports
Twins' Kirilloff to have season-ending wrist surgery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Sunday. Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday. “Any time you’re talking about...
FOX Sports
Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game
New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto on the WILD story that fueled him his entire career | Flippin' Bats
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto joins Ben Verlander to tell him the story of his call up to the big leagues and how that whole process fueled him his entire career. He also touches on how he is not a fan of taking a strike and much more!
The Kareem Hunt ‘Hold-in’ Appears to be Over
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt is back on the field today in Berea.
FOX Sports
MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling
Last week was a great week in Major League Baseball, and nobody impressed more than the New York Mets, who dominated their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in four of their five meetings at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor has been vital to the Mets' success this year, and that didn't...
FOX Sports
Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers
Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks
PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
FOX Sports
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for RB Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt wants to be traded from the Cleveland Browns. Should the Detroit Lions target him?
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Lions lose 4th player to retirement this summer
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie offensive tackle Zein Obeid has retired, the fourth player to end his career with the team in two months. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Kendall Lamm was signed to fill Obeid's roster spot. The 30-year-old Lamm has started 28 of 86 NFL games with Houston, Cleveland and Tennessee.
Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game
This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals will win the NL Central as Brewers continue to decline | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander breaks down how the red hot St. Louis Cardinals were able to surpass the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Verlander then questions the Brewers' trade deadline moves and explains why they will miss the playoffs.
FOX Sports
Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker. The team announced the move Monday. Tucker's previous deal was through 2023. A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has asked the team for a trade, per report.
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know
Major League Baseball is heading back to Iowa for the second consecutive summer. After last year's smashing success, the Field of Dreams Game returns to Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off in this year's version...
Comments / 0