Cleveland, OH

FOX Sports

Twins' Kirilloff to have season-ending wrist surgery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins outfielder Alex Kirilloff will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced Sunday. Kirilloff, a 2016 first-round draft pick, will travel with Minnesota on its road trip to Los Angeles and undergo ulnar shortening surgery on Tuesday. “Any time you’re talking about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Francisco Lindor has Mets rolling

Last week was a great week in Major League Baseball, and nobody impressed more than the New York Mets, who dominated their division rivals, the Atlanta Braves, in four of their five meetings at Citi Field. Francisco Lindor has been vital to the Mets' success this year, and that didn't...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Astros start 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (48-60, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (70-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (10-4, 3.62 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -178, Rangers +151; over/under is 8 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Castro loses phone in Pirates' 6-4 loss to Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rodolfo Castro lost his phone on the field and the Pirates were stymied by rookie Tommy Henry in a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Henry (1-1) was sharp in his Chase Field debut, allowing a run on four hits in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Lions lose 4th player to retirement this summer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions rookie offensive tackle Zein Obeid has retired, the fourth player to end his career with the team in two months. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that Kendall Lamm was signed to fill Obeid's roster spot. The 30-year-old Lamm has started 28 of 86 NFL games with Houston, Cleveland and Tennessee.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Ex-Cavaliers guard throws punch during pro-am game

This past weekend saw some malice at the pro-am. Ex-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin participated in a pro-am game in Atlanta on Sunday. At one point in the contest, Goodwin lost his cool and threw a punch at Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland. The punch did not connect however, and the two were quickly separated. Here is the video (with Goodwin wearing the dark No. 0 jersey).
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Ravens reach 4-year extension with All-Pro K Justin Tucker

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year contract extension with star kicker Justin Tucker. The team announced the move Monday. Tucker's previous deal was through 2023. A five-time All-Pro, Tucker has been a game changer for the Ravens in his 10 years with the...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Everything you need to know

Major League Baseball is heading back to Iowa for the second consecutive summer. After last year's smashing success, the Field of Dreams Game returns to Dyersville, Iowa, where the classic movie "Field of Dreams" was filmed. The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off in this year's version...
DYERSVILLE, IA

