Bryan College Station Eagle

Grandfather, grandkids among 4 dead in Texas golf cart crash

GALVESTON, Texas — The four people killed in a weekend golf cart collision in Texas were a grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school began, police said. The crash happened Saturday after a driver accused of being intoxicated...
GALVESTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dwight Baker writes book of devotionals

Dwight C. Baker, who inspired the community when he walked — with leg braces and on crutches — from Bryan-College Station to Houston, a distance of 90 miles, has published a book of devotionals he wrote as a teenager. Now 58, Baker was born with spina bifida. He...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

