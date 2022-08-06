ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Society
Louisville, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Parts of Louisville are littered with trash

If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash.  I can't tell you how many times I've pulled up to a stoplight and watched the driver next to me open their door, or roll down their window, and throw out garbage.  It's lazy and shows a total lack of respect.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tom Sawyer#Norton Children
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning gets tested with... Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Students start hitting the books after going Back-to-School. WDRB's Keith Kaiser grilled Candyce, Sterling, Jude & Mike with grade school questions for our version of... Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?. Their recall was tested throughout the morning. Some answered correctly and some were way...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5 things JCPS families need to know as 2022-23 school year begins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classes begin Wednesday at Jefferson County Public Schools, and much has changed at Kentucky's largest school district since schools closed for summer break. Here are five things JCPS families should know for the start of the 2022-23 school year:. Masks are back. With Jefferson County in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
103GBF

Enter to Win Weekend VIP Passes to Louisville’s Louder Than Life

Music festival season is officially upon us, and we're celebrating in a BIG way on 103 GBF!. So what is GBF'N Festival Week? It's a week where exclusively on 103 GBF we're going to have your chance to score a pair of weekend GA passes AND a bonus chance online to win VIP passes (entry form below) to the biggest rock festival in the U.S., Louder Than Life! Which is taking place across four days this September in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy