Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding to Wasatch Front

Southern Utah under flood watch Tuesday, Wednesday
SALT LAKE CITY — A flood watch has been issued for much of southern Utah Tuesday until midnight. The weather threat was rated as moderate. National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office issued the watch Tuesday afternoon. It also said a new flood watch will be in place again Wednesday from afternoon through evening.
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
Increasing heat with flood watch in effect
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! After a calm start to the workweek, we’re in store for some changes on Tuesday. Monsoon moisture will start to move back into southern Utah while the heat increases up north. A Flood Watch has been issued for SW Utah and will begin at 1 p.m. this […]
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
Recent storms struggle to help Utah reservoirs
UTAH (ABC4) – After the weekend’s storms, how are Utah’s waterbodies doing? Compared to 2021, Utah’s lakes, excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge, have seen an increase in 3% of reservoir storage. In 2021, on August 8, Utah’s reservoirs were at 48% compared to this year’s 51%. Some of Utah’s biggest waterbodies have seen an […]
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
No easy fixes to Utah's drought but experts offer some solutions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah, and the rest of the American west, deal with a severe megadrought, experts say there are solutions to focus on. None would solve the problem in the way an extended period of wet weather would. But officials say there are options we need to consider.
Monsoon brings flooding, dust storms, hail to Arizona: Live radar, updates
PHOENIX - Severe monsoon weather continues to roll across Arizona early this week, with high winds, heavy rain, and dust sweeping across multiple counties. In the Phoenix area, the far West Valley felt the storm's power Monday, with some neighborhoods experiencing high winds, rain, and even hail. At about 9:20...
New poll divides Utahns over Utah Lake
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A new poll shows the majority of residents in Utah County support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. But some researchers questioned the study’s reliability as communities continue to oppose the development of Utah Lake. The poll by G1 research, commissioned by the Utah Lake Restoration Project claims 77% of Utah County residents think […]
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
FLOOD WATCH: Up to two inches of rain in just 45 minutes possible in Colorado, NWS warns
Another round of heavy, widespread rainstorms are expected across Colorado on Sunday, some of which will be capable of dropping two inches of rain in just 45 minutes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Storms are expected to impact the urban corridor from the Wyoming border to the Palmer...
U.S. gas average just fell below $4 -- Utah still paying 70 cents more
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For the first time in months, the average price for a gallon of gas in the continental United States fell below $4, though Utah drivers are still shelling out nearly three additional quarters. According to GasBuddy's live ticker, the nation's median price on Aug....
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
Saving Great Salt Lake now will save Utah billions, Rep. Brad Wilson says
As Great Salt Lake dries up it exposes lakebed dirt that contains toxins, including arsenic. The greatest concern is this dirt will erode and become airborne dust that would expose millions of residents along the Wasatch Front. Speaker of the Utah House of Representatives, Brad Wilson, is planning additional legislation...
Tourists find safety after floods close Death Valley roads
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Roads remain closed after record-breaking rains flood Death Valley National Park
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
Utah to study feasibility of statewide seismic retrofitting program
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Division of Emergency Management will begin the process of studying if it's feasible to create a state-wide seismic retrofit program. The inquiry comes almost two and a half years after the earthquake that shook the Salt Lake Valley in March of 2020.
