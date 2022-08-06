ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
happygamer.com

In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated

It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon

The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production

A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
VIDEO GAMES
happygamer.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns For The Second Time Has Been Delayed Is Once Again Without A Firm Release Date Firaxis Tactical RPG

Another postponement has been made for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In its Monday quarterly earnings release, publisher Take-Two disclosed the delay. However, at least on some consoles, it will be available before March 31, 2023, because the exact launch window is inside the 2023 fiscal year. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, released...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitsuru Hirata
Person
Ringo
Variety

Locarno Competition Title ‘Matter Out of Place’ Looks at How We Dispose of Our Trash

Click here to read the full article. In the mesmerizing and strangely beautiful documentary “Matter Out of Place,” which world premieres in International Competition at the Locarno Film Festival on Wednesday, Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter looks at how we dispose of our trash. But, taking a broader view, he is trying to gain a better understanding of mankind, and the impact it is having on the planet, he tells Variety. The locations for the film are wide ranging: it moves from the mountains of Switzerland to the coasts of Greece and Albania, to an Austrian refuse incinerator, and then to Nepal...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy