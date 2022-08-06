ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Bronzeville event pushes end to violence, investment from city

By Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIOPQ_0h7cnMZL00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – In recent weeks, it’s tough to go 48 hours without hearing about a fatal shooting in Columbus.

Leaders in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville community say it’s time to make a change.

Those leaders started that push Saturday by gathering the community outside to remind them that change starts from within.

Bronzeville’s Push for Peace event was about coming together to promote positivity and faith instead of violence.

Pelotonia’s fight against cancer returns to Columbus roads

The event was happening as one more person was fatally shot in the city .

Leaders said enough is enough and they are ready to make this change from the bottom up.

Bethany Presbyterian Church Pastor Edward Lewis organized the Push for Peace to remind people in Bronzeville that they have the power to change the landscape of the city.

“We often depend on the police and we thank them for the work that they do, but there’s a part of this that we have to do and it begins by bringing us together and we do it with our trust in faith,” Lewis said.

He said the change starts with the youngest members of the community and that the roadmap of communication begins now with people like Keith Mason, his wife, and their three kids.

“The neighborhood has had a lot of violence in the last year, so we are here to uplift,” Keith Mason said.

Mason’s family spent Saturday taking in the music, positivity, and being together in their community.

He hopes the event will help guide his children on a peaceful path.

Amid possible strike, 9 Columbus schools to start year without AC

“For the most part, healing starts from within, so we need to come together and educate our young children,” Keith Mason said. “Let them know that violence, killing is worthless. It’s portrayed in movies, it’s portrayed in music, it has become partly the norm, so we want to end that stigma.”

Community leaders said shootings are happening almost daily now,  the violence making people forget about the positive things Bronzeville, with its rich history, has to offer.

People at the event pray that others can move past the violence and go into the future with peace.

“You must start small and then grow because you start too big, then you lose the momentum,” said Willis Brown, president of the Bronzeville Neighborhood Association. “Now we have something to look forward to.”

Bronzeville community leaders plan on hosting other events like this one.

They also said they have come up with a new gun violence initiative they plan on bringing to Columbus leaders in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted in four different central Ohio areas for various crimes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for a man wanted in four different jurisdictions of the central Ohio area for a variety of crimes. Aaron Schwartz is wanted for multiple felonies and misdemeanor warrants in Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, and Licking County that include: Columbus: Misdemeanor for criminal damaging Reynoldsburg: Stolen license […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City Schools contract negotiations

(WCMH) - District and teachers union to meet tomorrow morning. Police: Cattle loose after trailer overturns on I-270 …. Columbus City Schools, teachers’ union head back …. Woman relieved after sister’s alleged killer caught …. Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested …. CHIPS Act expected to spur...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Recycled bench honors life of Republic Services employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A few weeks back, NBC4 reported on a bench placed in Groveport, made out of recycled plastic to honor an employee of Republic Services, Kristi Sparks, who had died suddenly. Sparks must have been someone special, so I had to ask the people who gathered around that bench to tell me […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Investment#Violent Crime#The Push For Peace
NBC4 Columbus

Iran hostage survivor shares story, scholarships

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – After spending more than 400 days in captivity during the Iran hostage crisis, one United States Marine is using his story to support the loved ones of fallen service men and women. Rocky Sickmann shared his experience Tuesday at Otterbein University. Sickmann was defending the United State Embassy in Iran in […]
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly Columbus robbery sees 3 suspects arrested a month later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have now arrested all three of the suspects accused in a robbery near a convenience store that left a man dead. Officers spotted two of the suspects on Friday — 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon and a 16-year-old — and took them into custody on Tuesday. Both are facing aggravated murder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Black Men’s Health Week kicks off with worship service

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week is Black Men’s Health Week, and to kick off the events, dozens of people gathered at the City of Grace for a worship service Sunday. The service was a high-energy, impactful service brought to the community by the African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA). The agency will be hosting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas Court...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Recycled bench honors life of waste management employee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- A few weeks back, NBC4 reported on a bench placed in Groveport, made out of recycled plastic to honor an employee of Republic Waste Management, Kristi Sparks, who had died suddenly. https://nbc4i.co/3JCCEfg.
GROVEPORT, OH
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

President Biden signs CHIPS Act

The CHIPS Act will play a key role in the changing landscapes of the communities surrounding the future intel plant, including New Albany, Johnstown, and Newark. https://nbc4i.co/3BRQPv2.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy