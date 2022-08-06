A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass has some disappointing news for subscribers. Over the course of the past year or so, Microsoft has made a larger effort with Game Pass to bring notable third-party titles to the service on the first day of their release. Some of these games have included MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Outriders, to name a few. And while it seems likely that Microsoft will continue to try to add new titles to Xbox Game Pass in this manner, it sounds like we should not expect any more day-one releases from third-party publishers for the remainder of 2022.

2 DAYS AGO