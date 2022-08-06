Read full article on original website
Related
happygamer.com
Game Demos, A Beta Announcement, And Other Things Will Be Made At The Call Of Duty: Next event
In addition to information about Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone on mobile, Activision Blizzard has revealed Call of Duty: Next, a streaming session. On September 15, the presentation will premiere, and the public beta for Modern Warfare 2 will follow. Activision Blizzard describes Next as...
happygamer.com
Splatoon 3 From Nintendo, Which Will Be Released Soon
The upcoming Nintendo Direct will center on Splatoon 3, one of Nintendo’s most anticipated games for 2022. The corporation said on Monday that the presentation will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT and would last approximately 30 minutes. Like every Nintendo Direct, the Splatoon 3 Direct will debut as a pre-recorded video on Nintendo’s YouTube site.
Android Central
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in August 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in August. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Call of Duty: Next Planned for September 15
A new franchise showcase, Call of Duty: Next, has been announced for Sept. 15. Billed as showcasing the "immediate future of Call of Duty," Activision announced Call of Duty: Next during the CDL Champs 2022. According to an official blog post, the showcase will be presented by Infinity Ward and will feature "robust information drops detailing innovations, live gameplay, and a whole lot more."
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
happygamer.com
A Modder For Final Fantasy 14 Attempts Repairing Using An Actual Book And Pencil
With a book and a fairy to just provide ample protections and damage mitigation strategies, Final Fantasy 14’s Scholar class is a healer for the smarties. What if, though, you were able to engage using an actual book instead of your typical keyboard or joystick for a truly immersive environment?
happygamer.com
GTA 6 Grand Theft Auto Will Establish Creative Norms For The Game The Company And All Amusement According To Rockstar
When Rockstar said that the unnamed game’s production was “well started” in February, they revealed that it would be the next GTA. The parent company of Rockstar, Take-Two, stated today that the game’s production is still “well along” and that it will be excellent as well.
happygamer.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns For The Second Time Has Been Delayed Is Once Again Without A Firm Release Date Firaxis Tactical RPG
Another postponement has been made for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In its Monday quarterly earnings release, publisher Take-Two disclosed the delay. However, at least on some consoles, it will be available before March 31, 2023, because the exact launch window is inside the 2023 fiscal year. Marvel’s Midnight Suns, released...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
happygamer.com
It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
happygamer.com
Dark Horse Books’ Skull And Bones: The Art Of The Series Is Unveilled
Pirate enthusiasts now have even more to look toward at the end of the year in addition to Skull & Bones from Ubisoft, which is unquestionably one of the most eagerly awaited games of 2022. Following the launch of the game, Dark Horse Books will publish a new hardback titled...
CNET
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Happening at Call of Duty: Next
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on Oct. 28 for PC and consoles, and fans excited about the game will get their first look at its multiplayer version on Sept. 15 at the Call of Duty: Next event. Developer Infinity Ward will showcase Modern Warfare 2's...
ComicBook
Xbox Series S Consoles Getting Big Upgrade
Microsoft has revealed that it's making a big upgrade to Xbox Series S consoles moving forward. Currently, Microsoft has two next-gen Xbox consoles available with the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. And while the Series S model has less power when compared to the Series X, Microsoft is looking to improve the hardware in a notable way so that developers can more easily create games for the platform.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get New Day One Release
Xbox Game Pass subscribers across console, PC, and cloud platforms have today received a new game on the first day of its release. For the past year or so, Microsoft has made a concentrated effort to bring notable third-party titles to Game Pass on the same day as their general releases. And while Xbox Game Pass is rumored to be getting more sparse with these additions in the final months or 2022, that hasn't prevented a new game from Sega now coming about.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Rumor Has Disappointing News for Subscribers
A new rumor associated with Xbox Game Pass has some disappointing news for subscribers. Over the course of the past year or so, Microsoft has made a larger effort with Game Pass to bring notable third-party titles to the service on the first day of their release. Some of these games have included MLB The Show 22, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Outriders, to name a few. And while it seems likely that Microsoft will continue to try to add new titles to Xbox Game Pass in this manner, it sounds like we should not expect any more day-one releases from third-party publishers for the remainder of 2022.
happygamer.com
Wolverine’s Claws Somewhat Retract As Marvel’s Midnight Suns Are Postponed
The strategic Marvel role-playing game, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, from XCOM creator Firaxis, has been postponed. It was originally scheduled to release on October 7, but that date has been postponed to a future time, perhaps as soon as 2023. Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released at some point during...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Leak Reveals New Addition for August 2022
A new leak tied to Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription service has revealed a game that will be coming to the platform at some point in August 2022. Within the past week, PS Plus Essential users gained access to the new free offerings on the platform for August which included Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Little Nightmares. And while this slate might be keeping fans busy for the foreseeable future, it sounds like PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can expect another notable game to hit the platform soon.
Comments / 0