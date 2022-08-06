Read on www.koamnewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Lions aim to build depth in fall camp
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern football will open the season on September 1st, hosting Nebraska-Kearney. The team is in the middle of their first week of fall camp – and they are aiming to build depth with some younger players ahead of the start of a tough MIAA schedule.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City opens fall practice, aims to repeat as state champion
WEBB CITY, Mo. – The Webb City Cardinals open fall practice Monday morning. The Cardinals are coming off a Missouri Class 5 state championship – and a good summer in the weight room. “We really focused a lot on strength and conditioning in June and a little bit...
koamnewsnow.com
Sophomore QB Dodson returns to lead Pitt State offense
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State football is in the middle of their first week of fall camp. This season, the Gorillas open camp with Chad Dodson, Jr. on top of the quarterback depth chart. The sophomore QB appeared in five games last season, throwing for 599 yards and 7...
koamnewsnow.com
Joplin aims to reload on defense in 2022
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Eagles are in the middle of their first week of football practice. On defense, the Eagles will have plenty of new faces on the field this fall – after graduating 9 of 11 starters from last year’s team. “The good thing is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Seneca Volleyball
Seneca volleyball returns a strong core of five upperclassmen from last season’s team that won 14 matches. At the head of the returning group are senior Parker Long and junior Jera Jameson. Each earned honorable mention all-conference honors last year. Long, who will likely play outside hitter and defensive...
koamnewsnow.com
New weapons emerge for MSSU offense
JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern football opened fall practice Monday morning. The Lions offense in 2022 will have new faces making plays, after the graduation of WR Brian Boyd, Jr. and TE KeAndre Bledsoe. Boyd was the team’s leading receiver, posting 811 yards and 7 touchdowns on 45 catches....
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage hits the field for first practice
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Carthage Tigers hit the field Monday evening for their first practice of the season. With the graduation of QB Caden Kabance, senior Cooper Jadwin is expected to start the season under center for the Tigers. “Honestly, I feel pretty prepared,” Jadwin says, “I backed up...
koamnewsnow.com
Wednesday Blog: The heat returns but it looks interesting down the road. -Doug
I hope your week has been great so far and hopefully you got some rain. Now most of the rain was on the MO and AR side, it was a sharp cut-off when you push into KS and OK. However, in Joplin we did pick up over a 1/2″ which is great to see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally who answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the year, Levi Clymer works as a firefighter for […]
Weekend Wrap (August 6 & 7)
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities are looking for a Grove, Oklahoma man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information. Click here to read more. Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate. JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports...
Century tradition returns to fairgrounds in Southeast Kansas
GIRARD, Ks. — A century-long summer tradition was back in full force in Southeast Kansas. This week the 106th Crawford County fair” returned to Girard. Since Wednesday the fairgrounds have been full of 4-H and community members showing off their livestock and other projects, like photography or clothes they’ve constructed. Tina Oehme with Crawford County […]
koamnewsnow.com
Rain clears out early, but some of us may see more tonight -Chris
Good morning everyone, what a start to our Tuesday! After strong to severe storms yesterday evening, we woke up to more thunderstorms, especially on the Missouri side of things. Thankfully, no severe weather, however, we did have Flood Warnings for Newton & McDonald counties this morning. Those have expired, however, we still have a Flood Warning for Cedar county until 12:15 today.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Deputies searching for Grove man who tried to lure boys with candy
Authorities in southeast Kansas said they are searching for a man and convicted criminal who approached a group of boys in his underwear and gave them candy so he could come to their homes. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas posted on Facebook that Kirk William Owen, 65, of...
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
Chanute Schools beef up security for the upcoming school year
CHANUTE, Kan. – Chanute School District Administrators say they’re improving school safety with a new visitor policy and security equipment. Officials say some of the new equipment includes improved cameras and a buzz-in entrance system. Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said the school district is adapting to the times.
Power outages across the region as storms roll through
JOPLIN REGION — About 7:35 p.m. Monday reports of multiple power outages across the Joplin area. Initially just over 3,000 were without power. Traffic lights were reported out: 7th and Florida 7th and St Louis 4th and St Louis The Joplin outage (about 2,000) was attributed to a transformer that blew about 7:35 p.m. Power was restored to the middle...
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
Vehicle crashes into Webb City Burger King
WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 4:45 p.m. Monday reports of a vehicle into the side of Burger King, 1312 S Madison. On the scene we are told the female driver failed to stop pulling into a parking spot. She was not injured. No one inside the building was injured. They remain open in the Drive-Thru only. The lobby is now...
houstonherald.com
Recent Cabool grad killed, classmate seriously hurt in crash that claims three
A recent Cabool graduate was killed and another classmate seriously injured Thursday in an accident that claimed three lives in Cedar County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Authorities said Clay W. Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Mo., was driving a westbound 2006 Toyota Scion that travelled off Highway B about...
Carthage, Mo. man killed as tractor trailer overturns on Baseline Blvd
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Tuesday reports of a serious crash on Baseline Blvd near Civil War Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Mercy EMS responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene of the crash the roadway was completely blocked. Tpr B. Walker...
Comments / 0