MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classrooms
Woman standing in front of empty classroomLinkedIn Sales Solutions/Unsplash. Two weeks before teachers are expected to report back to schools for pre-service week, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight shared efforts and plans to recruit and fill open positions in MCPS.
wach.com
Should teachers tell parents if their kids are LGBTQ? Virginia governor weighs in
ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — In several school districts in Virginia, teachers are strictly prohibited from informing parents of their kids’ sexual orientation and gender identity without the student’s permission. For instance, if a Fairfax County or Loudoun County student identifies as transgender at school, teachers aren’t allowed...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Districts Start School Year, Stafford Superintendent Shares Changes
Thousands of students across six Northern Virginia school districts returned to the classroom Wednesday. Schools in Stafford, Spotsylvania, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, as well as Manassas City, are back in session. “We’re really excited to welcome everybody to Stafford County Public Schools and to kick this school year off...
WTOP
Amid teacher shortage, Montgomery Co. Public Schools says school system is 98% staffed
Three weeks before the start of the school year, school leaders in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they’re still looking to fill hundreds of vacant positions, from full-time teachers to support workers and bus drivers. But even with the vacancies, MCPS Schools CEO Monifa McKnight said the school system is...
ems1.com
8 transported, 100+ treated for heat-related illnesses at Va. educators’ event
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Eight people were transported and more than 100 people were treated for heat-related illnesses at an event for Stafford County public school employees preparing to head back to school, the Free Lance-Star reported. More than 4,300 people gathered at Virginia Credit Union Stadium for the school...
WJLA
Fairfax County child care center burglarized; local officers step in to help in a big way
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Monday marked a difficult day for childcare providers at the KinderCare learning center on Buckman Road in Fairfax County, when they walked in to see the mess left behind after what appeared to be a burglary. "Monday morning we got a call, our patrol was...
wfmd.com
First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching
Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
alxnow.com
Free haircuts and school supplies for kids in Alexandria on Sunday
As local kids prepare to head back to school, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue and ARHA is hosting their annual School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe Street) on Sunday, Aug. 14. The...
Local Families Will Need To Apply For Free School Meals Again This Year
Families throughout the D.C. region whose children qualify for the federal free and reduced price meals program will once again have to apply to receive the benefit, with federal pandemic support for free meals for every student in school elapsing this fall. Congress has not renewed funding for the pandemic...
mocoshow.com
Food Distribution Event Today, August 9, in Germantown For Those in Need
There will be a food distribution event today, August 9, at Germantown Elementary School (19110 Liberty Mill Rd) from 2-3PM. Please remain in your vehicle while food is being delivered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Black Rock Center has temporarily transformed into the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. The Hub provides...
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
Teens displaced from WV treatment facility after DHHR investigation
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Teens who were housed at a behavioral treatment center in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been displaced following an investigation of the facility. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Bureau for Social Services initiated an investigation at the Board of Child Care in Martinsburg, […]
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever in Virginia
On Aug. 8, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
thedcpost.com
Best Nanny Services in Washington DC: Top-Class Care for Your Kid
Your little one is the center of your life, but you also need to socialize while sticking to your work schedule. A professional nanny whom you can rely on could be a lifesaver. These are the best nanny services in Washington DC that are favored by locals. Philia. Address: 4301...
Frederick Health updates security measures
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
alxnow.com
Here’s the latest on Covid in Alexandria
With summer heat in full swing, Covid cases are trending downward in Alexandria. As of Monday (August 8), there are 39,692 reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There have been 196 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases is now 54.1. At around the same period in...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
Church in Prince George’s County hosts 8th Annual Backpack Blessings school drive
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — As always, you can expect a lot of school supply drives in August as students get ready to go back to school, but this year inflation is driving prices up. A church in Prince George’s County gave away free backpacks and school supplies to relieve some pressure off parents. […]
WTOP
Loudoun Co. School Board considers new discipline consequences for students
Loudoun County, Virginia’s school board will soon vote on a new student discipline policy that would give the school system more latitude to keep students accused of serious offenses out of the general population, rather than being moved to a different school. On Tuesday, the school board will consider...
