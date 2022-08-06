ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Montgomery County, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Education
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
State
Virginia State
Montgomery County, MD
Society
wfmd.com

First Day Of School In Frederick County Fast Approaching

Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Dyson says she’s getting excited about it. Frederick, Md. (KM) – Some kids may not be looking forward to it, but the first day of school is getting nearer. Students will be heading back to classes in Frederick County Public Schools on Wednesday, August 17th.
FREDERICK, MD
alxnow.com

Free haircuts and school supplies for kids in Alexandria on Sunday

As local kids prepare to head back to school, Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue and ARHA is hosting their annual School Supply Giveaway this weekend. The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Houston Recreation Center (901 Wythe Street) on Sunday, Aug. 14. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Back To School#Commonwealth
mocoshow.com

Food Distribution Event Today, August 9, in Germantown For Those in Need

There will be a food distribution event today, August 9, at Germantown Elementary School (19110 Liberty Mill Rd) from 2-3PM. Please remain in your vehicle while food is being delivered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Black Rock Center has temporarily transformed into the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. The Hub provides...
GERMANTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Teens displaced from WV treatment facility after DHHR investigation

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Teens who were housed at a behavioral treatment center in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been displaced following an investigation of the facility. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the Bureau for Social Services initiated an investigation at the Board of Child Care in Martinsburg, […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Department of Health
TheHorse.com

Potomac Horse Fever in Virginia

On Aug. 8, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
thedcpost.com

Best Nanny Services in Washington DC: Top-Class Care for Your Kid

Your little one is the center of your life, but you also need to socialize while sticking to your work schedule. A professional nanny whom you can rely on could be a lifesaver. These are the best nanny services in Washington DC that are favored by locals. Philia. Address: 4301...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Frederick Health updates security measures

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Frederick Health has a new tool to help ensure the safety of all patients and staff. It’s partnering with the company, Evolve Technology to install new screening devices. “Our staff, our visitors, and our patients all have an expectation that we’ll have a safe place for them to work […]
FREDERICK, MD
alxnow.com

Here’s the latest on Covid in Alexandria

With summer heat in full swing, Covid cases are trending downward in Alexandria. As of Monday (August 8), there are 39,692 reported cases, according to the Virginia Department of Health. There have been 196 deaths. The seven-day average of new cases is now 54.1. At around the same period in...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy