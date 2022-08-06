ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolph: Overlay permit not dead issue, will repeat

As a Sun City resident, I am thrilled the underage application was denied by the Maricopa County Board of Adjustment.

It was the correct decision for all the right reasons this time. As everyone is high-fiving each other on this age overlay victory lap for Sun City, keep in mind this can easily happen again and again as long as Maricopa County has the ability to undermine Sun City Home Owners Association with the underage permit applications to anyone who wants one.

And the county does not have to say a word. That is exactly what happened this time. The hard truth is Maricopa County Planning and Development Department and Board of Supervisors are in full control of age overlay designations and decisions. Until there are binding and legal remedies agreed on between Maricopa County and the Sun City HOA, there is nothing Sun City residents or the HOA can do to challenge Maricopa County because the county is in full control of age overlay decisions. Everything Sun City stands for and was built on is at the mercy of Maricopa County.

Let that reality sink in.

While Sun City dodged a major problem this time, we might not be as lucky next time. The next underage applicant might cry louder and whine longer to the county and get their way. And that’s when unincorporated Sun City becomes incorporated East Youngtown.

Might be worth contacting the Sun City HOA Board of Directors to find out where things stand between Sun City and Maricopa County. It is important to everyone.

Mark Rolph

Sun City

