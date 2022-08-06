Blackrock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund, And Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, And Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO