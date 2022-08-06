Blackrock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund, And Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, And Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Hercules Technology Growth Capital, And Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund, And Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC), Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund (MMU), Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) 14.45 -1.57% 9.13% 2022-07-23 23:49:05. 2 Western...
FAT Brands, And Calamos Global Total Return Fund, And Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – FAT Brands (FATBP), Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO), Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico S.A. B. de C.V. (BSMX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 FAT Brands (FATBP) 17.99 -9% 10.99% 2022-08-03 16:44:18. 2...
ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund, And Brandywine Realty Trust, And Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM), Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund (CEM) 30.24 -1.63% 7.95% 2022-07-22 15:46:16. 2 Brandywine Realty Trust...
Universal Corporation, And The Kraft Heinz, And Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Universal Corporation (UVV), The Kraft Heinz (KHC), Kinross Gold (KGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Universal Corporation (UVV) 56.13 0.99% 5.19% 2022-07-26 13:43:15. 2 The Kraft Heinz (KHC) 38.42 1.65% 4.34% 2022-08-09...
Allianceberstein Holding L.P. Units, And Gabelli Convertible And Income Securities Fund, And Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Allianceberstein Holding L.P. Units (AB), Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV), Babson Capital Corporate Investors (MCI) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Allianceberstein Holding L.P. Units (AB) 43.98 -0.97% 8.62% 2022-08-07 13:09:07.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Tilray Stock 10.77% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Tilray (TLRY) rising 10.77% to $4.32 on Monday while NASDAQ fell 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Tilray is 38605300, 51.75% above its average volume of 25438500. Tilray’s last close was $3.90, 89.88% under its 52-week high of...
Black Hills Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Ecopetrol S.A. Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Ecopetrol S.A. rising 4.41% to $10.77 on Tuesday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE slid 0.27% to $15,264.79, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Aurora Cannabis Stock 9.67% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Aurora Cannabis (ACB) jumping 9.67% to $1.65 on Monday while NYSE rose 0.36% to $15,328.79. Today’s last reported volume for Aurora Cannabis is 12454700, 11.5% above its average volume of 11169600. Aurora Cannabis’s last close was $1.50, 84.8% under its...
Towers Watson & Co Stock Bullish Momentum With A 4.16% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Towers Watson & Co (TW) jumping 4.16% to $72.16 on Monday while NASDAQ slid 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for Towers Watson & Co is 291060, 63.35% below its average volume of 794166. Towers Watson & Co’s last...
Carnival Plc Stock Over 21% Up In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose by a staggering 21.68% in 14 days from $7.61 to $9.26 at 16:03 EST on Monday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Carnival Plc’s...
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
CLPT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) jumped by a staggering 31.57% in 30 days from $390.29 to $513.51 at 15:24 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.21% to $12,490.92, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Monolithic...
I3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
IIIV earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Castle Biosciences Stock Was 8.5% Up On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Castle Biosciences (CSTL) jumping 8.5% to $30.90 on Tuesday while NASDAQ fell 1.19% to $12,493.93. Today’s last reported volume for Castle Biosciences is 433301, 36.15% above its average volume of 318240. Castle Biosciences’s last close was $30.15, 61.63% under its...
