ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Football Fall Camp Day Five

By Julia Mellett
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JgvcK_0h7cmYsc00

Get a glimpse of the Mountaineers during day 5 of fall camp

Tomorrow, the West Virginia football team puts on full pads.

Today, though, the team went to work perfecting drills and working on fundamentals.

Though footwork and hand placements were the emphasis, the atmosphere at the Steve Antoline Family Practice Field was electric.

This video showcases the defensive backfield, running backs, tight ends, the offensive and defensive lines, quarterbacks, the specialists, and team stretches.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
WBOY 12 News

JJKN bringing 3×3 basketball to Mylan Park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The events just keep coming to Mylan Park in Morgantown. Just days after USA Diving announced that its winter championships would be held at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, JJKN3x3, a basketball organization based in Michigan that operates events using FIBA’s 3 on 3 basketball rules, revealed it would hold the […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Football Game-by-Game Prediction and Analysis

Morgantown, West Virginia – Through three seasons at West Virginia, Neal Brown has a 17-18 overall record and an 11-15 record in the Big 12 Conference. Regardless of the challenges that he’s faced, that is not acceptable as the head coach of the Mountaineers. In his 4th season,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Facebook Twitter
behindthesteelcurtain.com

A family vacation to Pittsburgh deepens my love for the Steelers

Pittsburgh is not generally perceived as a tourist destination. It does not show up on Forbes’ list of the 30 most visited cities in the United States. It doesn’t have the nice weather of southern cities, the stunning landscape of destinations out west or the cultural appeal of the big cities on the east coast. It is, to many Americans, an old steel town whose best days died forty years ago with the industry for which it’s known.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Lootpress

Wild and WonderFall Events in Mountaineer Country

It’s that time of year again when family, friends, neighbors and visitors journey to Mountaineer Country for fun-filled events and activities everyone can enjoy. Throughout the months of August, September, and October, Mountaineer Country will be jam-packed with school spirit, local art, the sound of jazz, craft beer, delicious bites and wine tasting.
MORGANTOWN, WV
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.   While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising star: StevenFatt

StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
MANNINGTON, WV
Pitt News

Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall

For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy