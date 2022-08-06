Florida airline workers rally for better pay and work benefits

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida airline workers want better pay and benefits.

According to a new union report, they say the issues are leading to short staffing and increased turnover.

The report claims nearly 700 airport workers in Orlando, Tampa, Miami and Fort Lauderdale said they are spending close to 60% of their incomes on housing, and 90% said they do not have paid sick leave.

Rep. Darren Soto joined workers in Orlando this week to demand Congress and Gov. Ron DeSantis do something about it.

“We need more people to work, but right now people are resigning,” said airport worker, Anna Vazquez.

The union report comes on the heels of the introduction of a federal act that would set national minimum wages of at least $15 an hour or higher, plus paid time off, affordable health insurance and other benefits for contracted airline workers.

