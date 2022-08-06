University High School wins state award for architectural excellence. (Orange County Public Schools)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — University High School won the 2022 People’s Choice Competition for the state architectural award, the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects said Friday.

A panel of Florida architects nominated UHS in June as part of the AIA competition, which featured 14 chosen Florida schools.

The organization said the competition is designed to bring awareness to excellence in Florida architecture and focused on K-12 schools this year.

UHS, which opened in 1990, was recognized for its design that reflects a Spanish village with a central plaza and red barrel tile roofs.

Principal Thomas Ott accepted the award on behalf of the school at the AIA Florida’s Design & Honor Awards Presentation on July 30.

AIA said the contest received over 1.5 million votes worldwide.

