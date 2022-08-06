Lea Michele Recreates Behind-the-Scenes 'Glee' Photo to Celebrate 'Funny Girl' Broadway Run: 'Dream Come True'

Read on people.com
Related
AOL Corp
Angelica Ross will become 1st transgender performer to lead Broadway's 'Chicago'
Angelica Ross, known for her appearances in “Pose” and “American Horror Story,” will join the “Chicago” cast this September for her Broadway debut as lead Roxie Hart. In doing so, Ross will be the first transgender woman to perform the role on Broadway. The...
EW.com
Mary Alice, A Different World and I'll Fly Away actress, dies
Mary Alice, best known for her Emmy- and Tony Award-winning work in the TV series I'll Fly Away and the original Broadway production of Fences, has died. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she was 85, but her birth year has been reported as both 1936 and 1941 by multiple sources.
Jamie Lee Curtis Drags Lea Michele in Resurfaced Interview: 'The Savagery'
"A year is added to my life anytime someone humbles Lea Michele," one commenter tweeted.
Collider
Jane Lynch Departs 'Funny Girl' Revival Early Ahead of 'Glee' Co-Star's Arrival
Broadway’s Funny Girl was set to lose the duo of Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch come this September as previously reported. Feldstein had played the role of Fanny Brice and had done so with aplomb as seen by the rave reviews she had amassed while playing the role including one from Collider’s Maggie Lovitt. Lynch has also continued to do justice to her role as Mrs. Brice, Fanny’s mother. It has, however, been confirmed that the actress is set to leave a lot sooner than had earlier been expected.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Threw in the Towel During Her Return to 'The View'
Elisabeth Hasselbeck was armed with, of all things, a dish towel during her much-anticipated return to The View on Wednesday. Fans always expect the conversation to get heated during the long-running panel show's signature "Hot Topics" segment, and the latest episode was no exception. Amid a back-and-forth about abortion, the...
TODAY.com
Savannah wore her shirt backward Monday morning, but she has a sense of humor about it
Savannah Guthrie didn't realize until it was too late that she was wearing her shirt backward on Monday. The TODAY co-anchor, 50, posted a hilarious selfie in her Instagram stories that showed her pulling down the "front" of her sleeveless white blouse to reveal a clothing tag where it definitely wasn't supposed to be.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?
It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding
Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today. The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
TMZ.com
Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding
Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People
Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'
Actress Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, her husband Kent Perkins shared in a heartbreaking social media post. On Tuesday, Perkins posted a photo of the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress celebrating her 85th birthday last year, smiling while holding a piece of pie. "This photo...
‘The Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick Sends Condolences To Paul Sorvino’s Daughter After His Death
Actress Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch is adding her voice to the many who have offered condolences after the death of Paul Sorvino. Mira Sorvino, Paul Sorvino’s daughter, shared the sad news with the world on Monday. McCormick would share her thoughts in reply to Mira’s original announcement on Twitter. Paul Sorvino was 83 years old.
Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral
Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
‘She’s All That’: A ‘Devastated’ Freddie Prinze Jr. Broke Down After Filming an Emotional Scene With Rachael Leigh Cook
For Prinze Jr., 'She's All That' brought back memories of his time in high school. He once shared that he broke down after filming an emotional scene.
In Style
Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair
San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
Pat Rosson, 1960s Child Actor on The Andy Griffith Show, Dies at 69
Pat Rosson, a 1960s child actor and son and grandson of cinematographers has died at the age of 69. Rosson appeared in episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, The Twilight Zone, Dennis the Menace, The Bing Crosby Show, and more. He was also a regular on the soap opera The Young Marrieds.
Vanna White’s Partner John Donaldson: Everything to Know About Their 10 Year Relationship, Plus Her 1st Marriage
Vanna White has been a TV staple for 40 years! As the hostess of Wheel of Fortune, she’s been a beloved personality, long associated with her role of revealing letters on the puzzles for years. While her time on the major game show is her most well-known accomplishment, Vanna, 65, has also had a few public relationships during her time on the show. For the past decade, she’s been in a committed relationship with John Donaldson, who clearly makes her very happy! Keep reading to find out more about John and Vanna’s relationship as well as her past loves!
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Willie Aames always had a feeling there was more to life than fame and fortune. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former teen heartthrob and Eight Is Enough star, 62, opened up about finding true love with his now wife, Winnie Hung — a former fan and pen pal for over three decades — and how they managed to turn their love story into a movie with Hallmark's Love in the Limelight.
Comments / 0