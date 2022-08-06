ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer

At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Toys R Us Makes Return to Middletown, NY This October

We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! Thankfully we don't have to grow up, since Toys R Us returns to the Hudson Valley this fall. Can you believe that Toys R Us locations across the Hudson Valley and the US closed their doors almost 5 years ago? In 2018 Toys R Us locations were struggling to stay afloat thanks to stiff competition from the online shopping world and found themselves in billions of dollars of debt.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant

There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
New Paltz, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat

BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers. People of all ages — along with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Cinnabon Has Surprise For ‘Better Call Saul’ Fans

Hudson Valley fans of Better Call Saul will be able to enjoy a secret treat on finale night. Everyone who's been riveted by the final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff is anxiously waiting to find how things will ultimately end for Jimmy McGill (AKA Saul Goodman, AKA Gene Takovic). So far we know that America's favorite ambulance-chasing lawyer is currently living in hiding, pretending to be a mild-mannered Cinnabon worker at a mall in Omaha, Nebraska.
HUDSON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake

An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Sunflowers#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Birds#Hudson Valley#Wallkill View Farm#Barton Orchards
Hudson Valley Post

Cracker Barrel Makes Some Menu Changes at Their Hudson Valley Location

Cracker Barrel has added a few new options to their menus, and it's got people online talking (and even arguing). NBC says that the restaurant chain now has a few items on their menu that will make the establishment a little more inviting to vegetarians. Yes, Cracker Barrel has gone plant-based. The new changes will available at their Hudson Valley restaurant in Fishkill.
FISHKILL, NY
W42ST.nyc

NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars

Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York.  In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
eastnewyork.com

The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York

While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy