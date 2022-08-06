Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer
At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
Grammy-Nominated Singer, The Voice Winner Helping Newburgh, New York
A Grammy-nominated singer and the winner of The Voice are joining forces to help Newburgh residents. On Friday, August 12, Christine Shoshannah (formerly known by her surname Dominguez) is returning to Newburgh, New York to host a benefit concert and album release event. Grammy-Nominated Singer Went To Newburgh, Bard College.
Toys R Us Makes Return to Middletown, NY This October
We don't want to grow up, we're Toys R Us kids! Thankfully we don't have to grow up, since Toys R Us returns to the Hudson Valley this fall. Can you believe that Toys R Us locations across the Hudson Valley and the US closed their doors almost 5 years ago? In 2018 Toys R Us locations were struggling to stay afloat thanks to stiff competition from the online shopping world and found themselves in billions of dollars of debt.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Hudson Valley, New York Feels As Warm As The ‘Persian Gulf’
Have you ever wondered what the heat would feel like if you lived in the Persian Gulf or the Phillippines? Turns out you didn't have to leave the Hudson Valley. That's because the air in the Hudson Valley on Monday felt like the air you would experience if you lived or visited the Persian Gulf or the Philippines.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States, and even the United Kingdom got the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New York
A popular discount grocery store chain recently announced plans for another new store location in New York. Read on the learn more. Lidl, a popular German-based discount grocery store, has rapidly expanded throughout the United States in recent years. According to local reports, the grocery store chain plans to build another new store location in Brooklyn.
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says
(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers — specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NYC cooling centers offer much-needed relief from the heat
BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Get set for another few days of excessively hot weather in the tri-state area. It may not feel as bad as that record-breaking stretch of heat in July but it is hot, hot, hot and many are heading to NYC’s cooling centers. People of all ages — along with […]
Hudson Valley Cinnabon Has Surprise For ‘Better Call Saul’ Fans
Hudson Valley fans of Better Call Saul will be able to enjoy a secret treat on finale night. Everyone who's been riveted by the final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff is anxiously waiting to find how things will ultimately end for Jimmy McGill (AKA Saul Goodman, AKA Gene Takovic). So far we know that America's favorite ambulance-chasing lawyer is currently living in hiding, pretending to be a mild-mannered Cinnabon worker at a mall in Omaha, Nebraska.
Hudson Valley Man Drowns In New York Lake
An investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man drowned while swimming in a local lake. On Monday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed troopers responded to reports of a possible drowning in Rockland County. Orange County, New York Man Drowns in Rockland County, New York. On Sunday,...
Finally! Food Trucks Have Found an East Fishkill Home, & Are Ready To Serve
I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
Cracker Barrel Makes Some Menu Changes at Their Hudson Valley Location
Cracker Barrel has added a few new options to their menus, and it's got people online talking (and even arguing). NBC says that the restaurant chain now has a few items on their menu that will make the establishment a little more inviting to vegetarians. Yes, Cracker Barrel has gone plant-based. The new changes will available at their Hudson Valley restaurant in Fishkill.
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars
Despite the Department of Sanitation’s attempts to “shut the rat nightclub down”, New York’s rodent population seems to be thriving, finding solace not only in sidewalk trash bags but also in parked cars around the New York. In a one-two punch, the pandemic both motivated more New Yorkers to buy cars and left the city’s […] The post NYC’s Streetwise Rats Solve their Sidewalk Housing Woes by Crashing in Parked Cars appeared first on W42ST.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
eastnewyork.com
The Best All-Day Every Day $5 Meal Special in Brooklyn is in East New York
While we see prices on food and groceries increasing every week, here is an all-day everyday special that will give you some relief, and the food is excellent. restaurant and bar has one of the best $5 food specials in all of Brooklyn. You usually find this type of special reserved for lunch but Fusion East offers the special all day, every day, including weekends.
Sunrise Senior Living Introduces The Apsley on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Sunrise Senior Living, a leading provider of personalized senior living services, together with partners Hines and Welltower (NYSE: WELL), today announced the name of its second luxury senior lifestyle community in New York City: The Apsley. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005034/en/ The Apsley by Sunrise, Exterior (Graphic: Business Wire)
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Protestors Accuse Robert DeFalco Realty of Illegally Denying Their Housing Vouchers
Brooklynite Douglas Powell has a voucher to pay a guaranteed $2,218 per month to a landlord in Brooklyn that will take him. He’s been trying to move out of a homeless shelter on Staten Island for three years. But realtors like Robert DeFalco Realty won’t rent to him—saying they...
