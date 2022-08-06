Backpack Giveaway for Kindergarteners Held At Mid East

Read on whiznews.com
WHIZ
Lace Up for Kids Give Away
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Every summer for the past 34 years, Eastside Community Ministry has partnered with WHIZ and Wendys to hold the Lace Up For Kids back to school shoe giveaway. Over the years the event has expanded from just shoes to include other back to school necessities. Eastside...
WHIZ
Local Parks Host Local Performing Arts Events
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District was formed to provide natural, recreational spaces to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Park District Administrative Assistant Michelle Illing explains how the Park District works with local organizations to hold outdoor events in search of ways to draw people to the parks.
WHIZ
Lace Up For Kids
ZANESVILLE, OH- Lace Up For Kids is making sure that students start the new school year on the right foot. This morning members of Eastside Community Ministry and West Muskingum’s Boys Soccer Team started setting up for their big distribution day. This is the 34th year for the event put on by Eastside, WHIZ and Wendy’s. Over 1,400 pairs of shoes were unloaded that will help over 1,100 kids this year.
WHIZ
Visit Zanesville Encourages Exploring Local Attractions as Back To School Quickly Approaches
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Back to School is almost here, but there is still plenty of time to get out and soak up all the summer fun and explore all the area has to offer!. Visit Zanesville and The Zanesville-Muskingum County Visitors Bureau shared a few fun ideas for those final summer break getaways and adventures!
Your Radio Place
Cambridge City School Parents Can Complete Back-to-School Forms Online
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – With the start of the 2022-2023 school year just days away, Cambridge City School District invites parents to get a head start on the back-to-school forms by visiting the CCSD Registration Portal and completing the required forms. The school district began using the parent registration portal,...
Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate Imagination Library free book program
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Country music superstar Dolly Parton was at Ohio State University on Tuesday to help celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program, which now sends free books every month to almost half of all children under five in the Buckeye State. During a private luncheon at the Ohio...
WHIZ
Chandlersville Celebrates Homecoming with ATVs
CHANDLERSVILLE, OH- Chandlersville held a three day celebration in their town to bring families and friends together and help raise money for local communities through games, food, and ATV rides. President of the Chandlersville community building, Mathew Janicki, spoke about how he loves seeing the community come together to help...
WHIZ
Dog of the Week: Meet Susie
ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s time to introduce you to this week’s K-9 of the week….Meet Susie, she’s a house-trained dog with low energy and loves being around people. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer, Doug Mcquaid, said Susie is very obedient but doesn’t like being around other dogs. She also loves rolling on the grass and loves going on car rides.
Your Radio Place
Win Muskingum County Fair Tickets HERE
The 176th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair runs August 14-20 in Zanesville. Here’s your chance to win tickets to the fair. Complete the form below to sign-up. Winners will receive tickets in the mail. Contest ends Thursday, August 11 at midnight and winners will be drawn Friday, August 12. One entry per person. Duplicate entries will be disqualified.
Ohio State medical student dies while participating in Pelotonia ride
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University medical student who was raising money for cancer research died after suffering a medical event during the Pelotonia ride this weekend. Mason Fisher, who was a three-time rider and active member of the community, passed away while participating in the 102-mile ride...
WHIZ
MCJFS Meets With County Commissioners
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Job and Family Services executive director met with the County Commissioners Office today to update them on their work. They discussed things happening within MCJFS and factors affecting their work, as well as numbers relating to caseloads, food assistance, Medicaid cash assistance, and Child Support.
WHIZ
Columbia Gas Stresses Importance of Calling 811 Ahead of National 811 Day
ZANESVILLE, Oh – This Thursday is National 811 Day and Columbia Gas is taking the opportunity to remind you to call before you dig!. Last year, 23% of damages to utility lines were the result of residents failing to call 811. Columbia Gas Communications Specialist Erica Chronaberry says this...
Dolly Parton gets her own day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - Dolly Parton is getting a whole day set aside for her in Ohio.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
WHIZ
Barry Wayne Hamilton
Barry Wayne Hamilton, 66 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022 at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, Ohio. He was born on February 3, 1956, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Richard Harold Hamilton and Wilda Kathlene Hanning. He attended Trinity Full Gospel Church in Zanesville, Ohio. For a living, Barry worked construction for many years. In his spare time, he loved to listen to his music, Elvis being his favorite, enjoyed drinking his Pepsi, and was always known to be a great story teller.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Gathering of the Juggalos in Thornville, Ohio
Psychopathic Records and Insane Clown Posse brought their Gathering of the Juggalos festival to Legend Valley in Thornville, Ohio from Aug. 3-6. The 22nd annual festival, dubbed The Gathering of Dreams, was attended by thousands of face-painted, Faygo-drinking Juggalos and featured three stages of round-the-clock performances, contests such as the Miss Cheeks pageant, wrestling, carnival rides and more.
80 dogs rescued from condemned home in Ohio
A probation officer found dozens of Chihuahuas and shih tzus living in a condemned house in Ohio. All of the dogs needed serious help.
Farm and Dairy
Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions breaks all records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The final cry of the auctioneer concluded a record-obliterating 2022 Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions, Aug. 7. Of the 11 auctions, all broke previously held records for the highest sale award, eliciting cheers from the crowd as the suspense grew. Beef. The grand champion market...
WHIZ
Julia Marie Ginikos
Julia M. Ginikos, 90, died at 8:45 PM, August 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 4, 1931, in Zanesville, the daughter of John Hanifan and Mary (Euman) Hanifan. She married Markos D. Ginikos on January 15, 1953, and was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
