PBS Wisconsin educational video game playtested by New Century students wins international honors

Guest column: State Bicycle Report Card: Needs significant improvement
Wisconsin is now sitting at number 29 in the League of American Bicyclists most recent Bicycle Friendly States Rankings. Once ranked number two, Wisconsin enjoyed a place in the top 10 until 2017, after we became the only state in the country to repeal our Complete Streets policy. This ranking...
Pin it to win it: 2012 VAHS grad Katie Maurer invited to national competition for her State of Wisconsin pin design
A 2012 Verona Area High School graduate’s love for art and design got her invited to a national competition focused on skilled trades in Atlanta, Georgia in June. Katie Lynn Maurer participated in the annual SkillsUSA workforce development event from June 22-23. Maurer was the 2022 gold medal winner...
