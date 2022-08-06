ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

PBS Wisconsin educational video game playtested by New Century students wins international honors

By Neal Patten, Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.veronapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
veronapress.com

Guest column: State Bicycle Report Card: Needs significant improvement

Wisconsin is now sitting at number 29 in the League of American Bicyclists most recent Bicycle Friendly States Rankings. Once ranked number two, Wisconsin enjoyed a place in the top 10 until 2017, after we became the only state in the country to repeal our Complete Streets policy. This ranking...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy