Verona Area Community Orchestra concert set for Aug. 10: Selections from popular musicals and classic rock songs will be performed by over 40 strings players

Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
nbc15.com
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host Dog Daze at the Maze event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is hosting a new Dog Daze at the Maze event. The Humane Society is partnering with Skelly’s Farm Market on Sunday, Aug. 21 to host a new event featuring Skelly’s Impossible Maze. From 1-5 p.m., Skelly’s will offer...
veronapress.com
230 families ‘Dived Into Reading’ at Country View Elementary event: Switch-up from last year’s format that only drew three attendees made a big splash this year
To cap off the school year just before diving into summer, Country View Elementary students celebrated their hard work and accomplishments in literacy on June 1, and their families were invited to join them in experiencing the joy of reading. ‘Dive Into Reading’, a Title 1 event held at Country...
veronapress.com
Annual VASD School Supply Event sign-ups due by August 17
In need of school supplies for your Verona school district student?. If your child needs school supplies for the upcoming school year, you can now sign-up online for the annual Verona Area School District School Supply Event. School supplies will be distributed through a drive-up event in the Verona Area...
nbc15.com
Massive sundial now on display in Janesville
JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - An out-of-this-world project is now shining bright in Janesville. Located at Lions Beach Park on Palmer Drive, an enormous 2,500-pound concrete sun dial is in place. The sun dial is 21 feet by 16 feet and features the months of the year. A sundial is used to tell the time by marking the path of the sun. You can stand on the sundial on a sunny day and how the sun casts your shadow helps tell the time.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin native competes center stage at 2022 CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — The CrossFit Games are underway in Madison and for the next few days some of the world’s strongest athletes will gather at the Alliant Energy Center. While some athletes have to travel great lengths to prove themselves on Madison’s stomping grounds, Julie Ackermann was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and went to college right in Madison.
veronapress.com
Expressing their worldviews – in 450 words or less: Three Verona students’ writing recognized from over 16,000 submissions to the New York Times Student Editorial Contest
Benjamin Mast, age 17: “The Parasite in Your Pocket”. Kate Bjorklundage, age 17: “Weightlifting Kills”. Matthew Perkins, age 16: “Don't BeAfraid of Alone Time”. Three Verona Area High School students were among just 232 essayists to emerge out of 16,664 entries to a recent editorial contest in which young adults shared about the issues that matter most to them.
veronapress.com
Pin it to win it: 2012 VAHS grad Katie Maurer invited to national competition for her State of Wisconsin pin design
A 2012 Verona Area High School graduate’s love for art and design got her invited to a national competition focused on skilled trades in Atlanta, Georgia in June. Katie Lynn Maurer participated in the annual SkillsUSA workforce development event from June 22-23. Maurer was the 2022 gold medal winner...
nbc15.com
Janesville couple's church community grieves their loss
Jim and Donna Mueller’s church community grieved the loss of two of their members who would usually attend Saturday service. The Fitchburg Police Department is looking for a missing woman, whose family says has special needs. Musicians, community members jam together at 19th Annual Sugar Maple Music Festival. Updated:...
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society hosting 6th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s your perfect op-paw-tunity to get a furry friend for a reduced price. NBC15 and the Dane County Humane Society are teaming up to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event Aug. 13-14. It will be held from 11 a.m. - 6...
captimes.com
No car? If you live in Madison, you still pay for parking downtown
Whether you park in a downtown parking garage or don’t drive a car at all, if you live in Madison you’re paying for a parking spot. According to slides from last week’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting, the city of Madison pays upwards of $100,000 a month to cover the cost of parking spots, on top of what it receives from parking fees.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Community mourns Wisconsin couple killed in D.C. lightning strike
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A beloved Janesville couple were two of the victims of a freak lightning storm near the White House. James Mueller and his wife Donna Mueller were visiting the nation’s capital on Thursday when it began to storm. Metro police say the Muellers and two others...
thechronicle.news
Historical past unveiled at authentic Woodman’s retailer in Janesville | Enterprise Information
A renovation venture in Janesville has revealed a chunk of Wisconsin’s grocery historical past that has created fairly a buzz. Rock Realty is transforming a constructing at 922 Milton Ave. for an actual property workplace. The constructing most not too long ago was house to a thrift store however when the awning was not too long ago eliminated it revealed an indication for Woodman’s Meals Market.
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
Black Earth driver killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth driver was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said he was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after...
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the people in the neighborhood where 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Multiple Badgers not listed on Fall roster
On Monday Wisconsin football opened their practice to the media. During this time a new roster was distributed, with a few significant names missing as inside linebacker Spencer Lytle and tight end Cam Large were not listed on the 110-man roster. Lytle, a redshirt junior, recently moved from outside linebacker...
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to Madison Police, and happened around 5 a.m. near Agriculture Drive causing lanes to close headed westbound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and...
