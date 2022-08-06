Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard.

It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel.

The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. There’s a fountain that was imported from Sicily.

“Making the courtyard warm engaging. I think when we think of Russ Salvatore we think of hospitality and I can think of no better way than Russell’s courtyard to welcome people not only to CCI but to Little Italy down Hertel,” said Lindsey Lauren Visser, the Deputy Director of CCI Buffalo.

“The cocky individual that I am, I love giving back and putting my name on it. I want to do as much for the city of Buffalo as I can do before they put me in the ground,” Salvatore said.

You can expect plenty of bocce tournaments and concerts in the courtyard.