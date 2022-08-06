Driver dies after colliding with two other moving vehicles in Antioch

Read on fox17.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Pedestrian hit and run in South Nashville early Tuesday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro police report a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 5100 Amalie Drive in Nashville Tuesday morning. The victim was an adult male who was transported to Vanderbilt Medical and expected to recover. The accident occurred near a bust stop. No more information is...
Williamson County deputies force alleged DUI driver to stop during chase
Chase or don't chase? It's one of the biggest questions modern-day law enforcement agencies face today.
fox17.com
Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
Catalytic converter stolen from Hendersonville man in broad daylight
A day on the lake turned into a day in the shop after a Hendersonville man said his catalytic converter was stolen in broad daylight while he was out fishing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted Nashville Man Arrested in Murfreesboro Driving Stolen SUV
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A man is arrested and facing multiple charges after stealing an SUV with the keys inside from East Nashville and leading Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers on a foot chase Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. Alan Hairston, 23, of Nashville, is charged with theft over $50,000, theft...
WSMV
Man arrested for leaving dog to starve in apartment
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man eary Tuesday morning for leaving a dog to die in his apartment in April 2020. According to the arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Troy Weiss was evicted from his Goodlettsville apartment on Dickerson Pike and left without his dog. Neighbors called Goodlettsville Police about sounds of a dying dog coming from the apartment.
WSMV
Crash shut down I-24 in Murfreesboro Monday morning
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene of a major crash on Monday morning that forced the closure of the interstate in Rutherford County. According to THP, one commercial vehicle crashed with at least two passenger cars on I-24 at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Multiple injuries were reported but limited information was made available.
fox17.com
Wanted Nashville man arrested in Murfreesboro after police chase
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A wanted Nashville man was arrested in Murfreesboro Tuesday morning while driving a stolen SUV. A Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) lieutenant contacted the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division detective about a stolen 2022 Ford Bronco and the owner used Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking to find the vehicle in Murfreesboro around 9 a.m., according to MPD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting investigation underway in South Nashville
A shooting investigation is underway after one person was shot overnight in South Nashville off Murfreesboro Pike.
Woman arrested after attempting to carjack vehicle in Murfreesboro
A person who attempted a carjacking in Murfreesboro was caught on video on Medical Center Parkway off Interstate 24.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Murfreesboro (Murfreesboro, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle collision was reported on Monday morning. According to the officials, the incident occurred at Old Fort Parkway around 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The officials stated that [..]
Good Samaritan's car stolen, crashed while kids still inside
A woman is in custody after attempting to steal an SUV with an 18-year-old and a minor still inside after the owner of the vehicle tried to help the woman.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Construction worker in critical condition after falling 30 feet into holding tank
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was rescued Monday morning by the Williamson County Rescue Squad, among other emergency personnel, after he fell 30 feet into a concrete holding tank at a construction site in Thompson’s Station. The volunteer rescue squad said in a series of Tweets...
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
Woman wanted for targeting victims on Broadway
Detectives are working to locate a 33-year-old woman who is accused of targeting victims in downtown Nashville.
fox17.com
Clarksville woman arrested for death of 13-year-old girl
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police arrested a woman Tuesday for charges related to the death of a 13-year-old girl. The suspect, 32-year-old Cheyenne Dawn Maddox, arrested for aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment of 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox who was found dead July 6 at a residence on Virginia Terrace, according to Clarksville Police Department (CPD).
fox17.com
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Antioch
A 21-year-old man is dead following a multivehicle crash in Antioch on Friday night.
19 lbs. of marijuana found in man’s suitcase at Nashville airport
A Tennessee man is facing felony drug charges after police found 19 pounds of marijuana stashed inside his suitcase on Sunday at Nashville BNA.
fox17.com
Drive-by shooting outside Nashville bar leaves one dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A murder took place outside a Nashville bar early this morning. The deadly shooting took place outside the House of Legends bar on Jefferson Street at 4:15 a.m. Sunday. Metro Nashville police say a white sedan pulled alongside three people crossing the street, who had just left the bar, and opened fire.
Comments / 0