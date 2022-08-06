ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Malia Samuels, top 2023 recruit in Washington, commits to USC women's basketball

By All Trojans Staff
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3skqdI_0h7ck5Xc00

Malia Samuels, the state of Washington's top girls basketball recruit in the class of 2023, ended her busy summer by choosing a new college home - the USC Trojans.

Samuels, who plays at Garfield High School in Seattle , made the announcement Friday afternoon in a near-2-minute commitment video on her social-media platforms.

"It was just one of those situations - you know, you know," Samuels said. "I've always gotten a good vibe from them."

Known for her tireless defense, court vision and one-versus-one breakdown ability, the four-star point guard is ranked as the No. 58 overall player in the class, according to ESPN.com. She has 21 NCAA DIvision I offers.

Samuels was selected as SBLive Sports' 3A Washington state player of the year for 2021-22, and a part of the all-classification, all-state first team, averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 rebounds playing both guard positions.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
College Basketball
Local
California College Basketball
City
Home, WA
City
Washington, CA
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Local
Washington College Basketball
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KIMA TV

Former NFL player Marshawn Lynch arrested in Vegas, accused of DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former popular Seattle Seahawks player was arrested on Tuesday in Las Vegas. Police say they conducted a vehicle stop near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard on a driver just before 7:23 a.m. He was later identified as Marshawn Lynch. He was suspected of being impaired.
LAS VEGAS, NV
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Usc#Top Girls#Garfield High School#Espn Com#Sblive Sports
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Peace and quiet as Seafair show noise ends

Seafair is over, the noise has stopped, and the noise discussion can be mothballed until next year. But before we pack it away, I have a few observations. First, just to establish my street cred on the subject of Seafair noise, this is actual audio of my spouse and I discussing a book yesterday on our front porch, which is on Mercer Island but well away from the water.
SEATTLE, WA
foxla.com

This is the salary you need to afford a home in California

LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Crosscut

ArtSEA: Man against nature in new Seattle shows

The human relationship with the natural landscape is complicated. We are forever trying to get our bodies closer to nature, whether by painting it, taking selfies in it, hiking around in it or insisting on homes with a view. We are awed by untouched wilderness, yet fill it with our detritus. We want to get “back to the Earth” and bend it to our will.
newportbeachindy.com

New John Wayne Airport Director Wakes Up Newport Beach

John Wayne Airport is flying high with the recent addition of Charlene Reynolds as the newly appointed Airport Director. A Phoenix native, Reynolds boasts over 20 years of experience in both the public and private sectors. She comes to Orange County after serving as the chief commercial officer of the Houston Airport System, and previously working for the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport as the Interim and Assistant Aviation Director. She also worked for the City of Phoenix for 15 years in the transportation department and the city manager’s office.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Tim Eyman Forced to Sell His Home, We Got Ann Davison's Naughty List, and Alex Jones Gets Just Desserts

We got Ann Davison's naughty list: Hannah's off today, so I'm using my authorial privilege to make sure you noticed a bit of brute force journalism from Seattle's Only Blog this afternoon. I reviewed the criminal history of every person the City Attorney's "High Utilizer Initiative" targets, and it turns out those people are disproportionately Black, homeless, and suffering from mental illness. Will more jail help them? Almost certainly not, but the people I spoke with have no shortage of good ideas that would.
SEATTLE, WA
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/usc

Comments / 0

Community Policy