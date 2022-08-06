ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Lands Ninth Commit in Class of 2023 - Defensive End Ryan McCulloch

By Jeff Faraudo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmDKW_0h7ck2tR00

The three-star prospect is the fourth defensive lineman to choose the Golden Bears.

Cal got its ninth football commitment to the class of 2023 — its third in the past three weeks — on Saturday when Ryan McCulloch, a weakside defensive end from Arcadia, California, committed to the Bears.

McCulloch, at 6-foot-2, 224 pounds, is rated a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports. A senior-to-be at Rio Honda High School, McCulloch will be part of the recruiting class scheduled to enroll next fall.

Commitments aren't binding until the letter-of-intent early signing period, which begins Dec. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Npt3a_0h7ck2tR00
Ryan McCulloch

Twitter

McCulloch announced his commitment on Twitter, saying in part, “To my family, I love you! To my bits, WE MADE IT!! With that being said, I am excited to announce that I’ve decided to commit to THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, BERKELEY!!”

Here is his full statement on Twitter:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GDgBC_0h7ck2tR00

Twitter

He was rated the No. 85 prospect in the state of California, according to Rivals, and No. 145 by 247Sports.

McCulloch is the fourth defensive lineman committed to the Bears’ recruiting class, joining Ashton "Champ" Sanders of Los Angeles, Tiumalu Afalava of La Puente and Zurich Ashford of Las Vegas.

McCulloch picked Cal over offers from Pac-12 Conference rivals Colorado and Washington State, along with Boise State and San Diego State of the Mountain West, and Columbia, Harvard and Yale from the Ivy League.

Cover photo of Ryan McCulloch courtesy of Twitter

F ollow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo

