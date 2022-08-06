Adopt a pet! Scott Co. Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend

Read on www.wqad.com
ourquadcities.com
Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours
Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
Wheek, wheeek! You'll soon be able to get down with guinea pigs at Niabi Zoo
COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley has added nearly four dozen female guinea pigs to its Animal Encounters exhibit. The zoo's 46 newest residents, referred to as the Golden Girls All-Star Guinea Pig Herd, are slowly acclimating to their new environment and are "doing really well" at learning to travel via a small tunnel from their indoor home to their outdoor patio area, according to a Facebook post.
WQAD
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
Moline couple raises service puppy to help blind veterans, first responders
MOLINE, Illinois — A Moline couple is raising a future "canine leader." Linda and Tony Gimble help with the Leader Dogs for the Blind organization. They've raised 22 puppies and have assisted the group since 2000. Their latest puppy Jenny is one of seven newly sponsored by the Gary...
A Corridor Bar & Restaurant is Expanding Into North Liberty
Last month, a popular bar and restaurant in Iowa City made a big announcement! Micky's Irish Pub, located at 11 S Dubuque St, is gearing up to open a second location. The new Micky's will be taking over the former home of Rocky O'Briens Public House, which is located at 720 Pacha Pkwy in North Liberty.
ourquadcities.com
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
We Need A Huge Festival For The Truck Eating Bridge Of Davenport
If you live in Davenport or have at least visited the area you are most likely very aware of the infamous truck-eating bridges. There are a few in the area with the biggest beast located on Harrison Street right when you head toward downtown Davenport, and of course on Brady Street when leaving the downtown area.
Popular Chicken Restaurant Revisiting Cedar Rapids Plans
For years, the residents of Cedar Rapids have been openly wondering what would become of the location that was once home to Ryan's Buffet and Steakhouse. Excitement mounted in 2019 when we discovered that the popular Raising Cane's chicken restaurant would take over the spot. After the anticipation of them coming to Cedar Rapids, and the pandemic putting their plans on hold, they seemingly bowed out at that location, noting they would be looking to set up shop elsewhere in Cedar Rapids, due to some changes. It then opened its first Corridor location, in Coralville last April.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Longtime Dubuque County business gets new owners
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Rickardsville, Iowa, we will share other...
ourquadcities.com
Disposed cigarettes start fire; residents, pets escape safely
Firefighter rescued pets and the Red Cross was called to help residents after cigarettes accidentally caused a house fire early Monday in Burlington. At 11;21 a.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 1300 block of Agency Street in Burlington. West Burlington Fire Department also responded on automatic aid, a news release says.
WQAD
Iowa man drowns Friday while helping rescue child from river
JOHNSON COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A 42-year-old Iowa man drowned Friday night, Aug. 5 in the Iowa River while helping rescue an 8-year-old child from the river. The Johnson County Sheriff's office said Wegayewu Faris of Coralville and a kayaker "were instrumental in saving the life of the 8-year-old child." But Faris disappeared under the water while he was trying to help the child Friday evening near River Junction about 20 miles south of Coralville.
KCJJ
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
KGLO News
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
ourquadcities.com
Tug Fest is back!
Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
St. Joe’s Coffeehouse Coming To Rock Island This Weekend
The next St. Joe’s Open Mic Coffeehouse will be Friday, August 12, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Parish House. It will be held outside on the patio and light refreshments and coffee will be available. Donations benefit the St. Joseph Evening Meal that happens at the Rock Island Township Hall. It will be an evening of music, poetry, and fellowship.
KCJJ
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger
PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
Islamic Center of the Quad Cities giving out backpacks for families in need of back-to-school help on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. — Are your kids in need of new backpacks this back-to-school this season and money is tight? The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is ready to help. The Islamic Center is holding a backpack giveaway on Sunday, Aug. 7 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at their 6005 34th Avenue location in Moline.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island County for escape arrested
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in Rock Island County is in custody, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities confirmed. Jeremy Zvonik, 39 was wanted in Rock Island County for escape – failure to report to a penal institution for sentence on the charges of delivery of meth, delivery of cannabis and domestic battery.
WQAD
