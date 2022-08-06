Very sad news today, Peoria music fans. Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton John has passed away at the age of 73. She died this morning at her ranch in Southern California. Very sad news indeed. She had a massively successful singing career, with five number one songs raging from a pop country sound to Top 40 pop, huge songs that were staples on the radio, “You’re The One That I Want”, from the Grease Soundtrack, a duet with John Travolta, along with “Physical”, “Have You Ever Been Mellow” and many others. She was quite successful as a singer, but the movie Grease made her a house hold name as it exploded on the big screen in 1978, showcasing her singing and acting. In recent years, she shared her battles with breast cancer, after being in remission for 25 years. Very sad day indeed.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO