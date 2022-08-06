Read on www.25newsnow.com
25newsnow.com
Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
25newsnow.com
Choppers, cruisers come out to beat childhood cancer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Choppers and classic cars are cruising for a cause in East Peoria. Biker clubs, car enthusiasts and other vendors are helping raise money for St Jude Children’s hospital at the annual Chopped for Change event. Susan Kahoun-Salter has been organizing the event with her...
25newsnow.com
45th St. Jude Telethon raises more than $10 million
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Central Illinois raised more then $10 million for St. Jude over the past year, a total made official with the closing of the 2022 St. Jude Telethon on WEEK Saturday evening. The year’s worth of fundraising totaled $10,450,256, a million more than in 2021. Central...
wbwn.com
“That’s What She Said” 2022 Is September 9th
Get your tickets for this one night live event of powerful storytelling. That’s What She Said is a one-night live event that raises women’s voices through the power of storytelling. You are invited to attend a celebration of local women who brave the microphone to share intimate, personal stories as TWSS takes to the Bloomington-Normal stage for the third time , this time at the BCPA on September 9th, 2022. Click HERE for tickets.
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit hosts community cookout
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Israelites of Peoria and the Law and Faith Assemblies came together to host a community cookout Sunday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr park. While burgers hotdogs, and brats sat on the grill, many community members came to enjoy the afternoon, play with water balloons, play basketball and of course eat.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!
Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
25newsnow.com
Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by...
955glo.com
Olivia Newton John Dead At 73
Very sad news today, Peoria music fans. Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton John has passed away at the age of 73. She died this morning at her ranch in Southern California. Very sad news indeed. She had a massively successful singing career, with five number one songs raging from a pop country sound to Top 40 pop, huge songs that were staples on the radio, “You’re The One That I Want”, from the Grease Soundtrack, a duet with John Travolta, along with “Physical”, “Have You Ever Been Mellow” and many others. She was quite successful as a singer, but the movie Grease made her a house hold name as it exploded on the big screen in 1978, showcasing her singing and acting. In recent years, she shared her battles with breast cancer, after being in remission for 25 years. Very sad day indeed.
hoiabc.com
Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
ourquadcities.com
OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations
In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
hoiabc.com
25 Sports Tour: Pekin Dragons
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first stop on our 34-school high school football tour brings us to Pekin. The Dragons return perhaps the most dynamic backfields in the area in senior QB Scotty Jordan, senior FB Tanner Sprecher and senior RB Kanye Tyler and they’ve got big goals this season, including a Mid-Illini Conference championship.
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
WQAD
Knox County deputy takes a splash, raises $1K for St. Jude
Someone's Apple Watch accidentally called 911 at a St. Jude fundraiser in Maquon. When the responding deputy saw no emergency, she gave the crowd a challenge.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria parents complain about lack of promised before & after school programs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some parents are taking to Facebook to express their displeasure about Peoria Public Schools’ before and after school programs, or the lack thereof. Peoria Public Schools are on a modified calendar and started two weeks earlier than usual, with the first day last week on August 3.
hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Central Illinois Proud
More normalcy expected as students return to classroom
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
