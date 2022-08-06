James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size

Read on www.fightful.com
PWMania
Backstage News on Lacey Evans Being Pulled from SmackDown and Her WWE Status
Originally, Aliyah was supposed to take on Lacey Evans on July 29, 2022’s episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE stated that Evans was not “medically cleared” to compete, and Shotzi was chosen as Aliyah’s replacement opponent. Evans isn’t currently part of WWE’s creative plans, and Fightful Select...
Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea
“Hey everyone, since Elias is gone, I’m going to be taking over his Instagram, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel!” With this single sentence posted on his/his brother’s Instagram page, the most entertaining angle on RAW in what felt like forever burst into the WWE Universe and took on a life of its own. The […] The post Saying goodbye to Ezekiel, Vince McMahon’s last good WWE idea appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Is Bridesmaid At Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti’s Wedding
WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H. served as one of the bridesmaids in the Tay Conti – Sammy Guevera wedding over the weekend. As seen in the photo below, Conti revealed Nikki as one of her bridesmaids during the pre-wedding rehearsal brunch Saturday. @TayConti_. I have the best bridesmaids ❤️ https://t.co/4US8bGTqrI...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NBA Star Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan is currently married to Yvette Prieto, who he met following his playing days in the NBA. This is not Jordan's first marriage, though. The legendary NBA star was previously married during his playing days. Michael and his first wife, Juanita Jordan, were married from 1989 until 2006. The...
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
Julianna Peña wants 'Round 8' with Amanda Nunes: 'She doesn't touch me next time'
Julianna Pena is looking to settle her rivalry with Amanda Nunes, and she wants it to happen before the end of the year. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) had her surprising UFC women’s bantamweight title reign brought to an abrupt end this past month when she was dominated to a unanimous decision by Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) in the UFC 277 main event.
UFC・
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
stillrealtous.com
Major Name Reportedly Fired From WWE
WWE has been going through some big changes over the last few months, and now PWInsider is reporting that several sources confirmed John Laurinaitis has been quietly let go from WWE. The termination reportedly happened over the last week or so and was being kept quiet for obvious reasons. Laurinaitis...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Still Has Huge Plans For Roman Reigns And The WrestleMania 39 Main Event
They have a plan for that. This year’s Summerslam is now out of the way and that means the end of the year is not that far away. Once we get to the end of the year, it is time to start getting ready for WrestleMania season, which means the show is going to need a main event. WWE might have something planned for the show and it might be one of the biggest matches in a long time.
PWMania
Kurt Angle Recalls Kissing Stephanie McMahon in Front of Vince, Reveals Plane Ride Incident
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle paid tribute to his friend Vince McMahon in his most recent podcast. Angle also talked about the scene where he had to kiss Stephanie McMahon:. “It was weird. It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do? Do you want me to slip you the tongue while your dad’s watching? Plus you’re married to Triple H.”
Mike Tyson blasts new series about his life that was created without his consent
Mike Tyson has hit out at the producers of a new series about his life. Have a look at the trailer:. If there's one person you probably don't want to annoy in this world, it's the former heavyweight champion of the world. Tyson has made a career of beating seven...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Reportedly Being Considered For Big Character Change
For decades Vince McMahon has been directing the course of WWE, but now that he’s retired and a new regime is in charge changes are being made. Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative, and according to PWInsider, T-Bar may be getting repackaged under the new regime. It’s not clear at this point in time exactly what that could mean, but there’s been speculated that T-Bar could once again start working under the name he previously used in NXT, Dominik Dijakovic.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
PWMania
Video Footage of Spot That Injured Carmella at WWE Live Event
As PWMania.com previously reported, it appears like WWE superstar Carmella was injured on Saturday night at a live event. The video below shows the incident. Belair was doing a punch spot with Asuka in the corner while waiting for Carmella to enter the ring. Belair did a moonsault to evade the onslaught as Carmella got back in. Carmella lost her balance, rolled out of the ring, and never returned to complete the match.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
PWMania
Two More Wrestlers Expected to Return to WWE
At least two more wrestlers might be returning to WWE soon. According to Fightful Select, higher-ups discussed contacting Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) last week as WWE is interested in having him back. When Lumis was let go last April as a result of company budget cuts, it was widely believed that Vince McMahon did not consider him deserving of a spot on the main roster.
Mike Tyson rips 'slave master' Hulu, praises Dana White for turning down millions to partake in mini-series
Mike Tyson is not happy with Hulu. The miniseries “MIKE,” based on his life, is scheduled to premiere Aug. 25 on Hulu streaming platforms and Tyson claims he never gave permission for its creation. In a series of tweets, Tyson expressed his disdain and praised UFC president Dana White for declining to be part of it.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
wrestlinginc.com
Fitness Model Trends For Cosplaying As WWE HOFer At Convention
Fitness Model Aurora Rose is receiving heaps of praise online for her most recent cosplay outfit. As seen below, Rose pulls off a near-flawless re-creation of WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. “How has this blown up so crazy? The love I’ve gotten for cosplaying Chyna is unreal, and I’m so...
