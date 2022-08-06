UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County

LEHI, Utah — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67%, supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.

