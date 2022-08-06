UPDATE: Flood advisory for portions of Salt Lake Valley and Davis County

Read on kslnewsradio.com
Related
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
KUTV
Crews monitor Utah areas prone for flooding, what's being done to help prevent
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drivers from Logan to Salt Lake experienced heavy rain and flooding over the weekend, and some trouble spots were quickly flooded. UDOT has systems in place to prevent flooding, but too much rain in too short a period of time can overwhelm them. “It...
Flash flooding for southern Utah, high heat up north
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah. Changes are brewing for the Beehive State Tuesday afternoon as the Monsoon surges into southern Utah once again. Meanwhile, southwest flow over northern Utah will bring high heat to the Wasatch Front. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 90’s this afternoon up north with […]
Gephardt Daily
Construction accident causes gas leak, evacuations in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon, and helped evacuate people from at least three businesses until the line could be repaired and the businesses’ air tested as safe. The line was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
kslnewsradio.com
Severe weather makes its presence felt Friday around Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather made its presence felt in all sorts of ways around the state on Friday. According to the National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City, various parts of the state got hit by wind and rain. Friday’s severe weather also made traveling difficult,...
kslnewsradio.com
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
kslnewsradio.com
Wasatch County Search and Rescue has a busy Saturday
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Search and Rescue team was kept busy on Saturday with two different calls for assistance. The first call came in at 12:16 p.m. A 14-year-old hiker had fallen and injured her ankle near Blood Lake in the Midway area. The injury required extraction to an ambulance waiting Bonanza Flat parking lot.
kslnewsradio.com
Poll shows support in Utah County for the Utah Lake Restoration Project
LEHI, Utah — A recent poll conducted by G1 Research of Sandy found that Utah County residents largely support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The poll consisted of 618 Utah County residents who were asked if they generally oppose or support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. The data revealed that 67%, supported the project. Additionally, 77% said the lake is not healthy and that something can and should be done about it.
ksl.com
Study says new water supply options for Ogden Valley are limited
EDEN, Weber County — A recent water study in the Weber Basin found that it's unlikely existing sources will provide much additional water. But an engineer says that doesn't mean it's impossible for the area to grow. Scott Paxman — general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New poll divides Utahns over Utah Lake
UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A new poll shows the majority of residents in Utah County support the Utah Lake Restoration Project. But some researchers questioned the study’s reliability as communities continue to oppose the development of Utah Lake. The poll by G1 research, commissioned by the Utah Lake Restoration Project claims 77% of Utah County residents think […]
kjzz.com
Investigation underway after exterior source ignites West Haven townhome fire
WEST HAVEN, Utah (KUTV) — Crews early Tuesday responded to a townhouse fire in West Haven that started outside the structure, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly before 5 a.m. at the Haven Cove Townhomes in the area of 1630 West and 2000 South. Weber Fire District Battalion...
visitsaltlake.com
Salt Lake's Winter Playground
Originally posted on https://www.touroperatorland.com/magazine. At the first crisp snowfall along the Wasatch Front, when Salt Lake transforms itself into Utah’s urban basecamp for The Greatest Snow on Earth®, skiers and boarders rejoice. While Salt Lake combines the endless urban activities and rich cultural offerings of any big city, it also boasts quick mountain access. From its vibrant downtown, it’s just 35 minutes to Alta, Snowbird, Brighton, and Solitude, each averaging 500” of Utah’s famous powder each winter.
ksl.com
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
kslnewsradio.com
Breaking: Teen missing from Layton found safe in Salt Lake City
LAYTON, Utah — The teen missing from a Layton treatment center since last week was found safe and sound Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City. Police say they received a tip that she was there. She is being reunited with her family. Police are still gathering additional information on...
UPDATE: SR 210, I-15 now reopened
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department (BCPD) has reported that all major issues related to the hazardous weather have been addressed. Additionally, the agency notes that there were no traffic accidents reported during the storm. UPDATE: SR 210 now reopened AUGUST 6, 2022 / 6:16 P.M. LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s […]
ksl.com
This proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
SALT LAKE CITY — A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police cancel Silver Alert for Salt Lake City woman
SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued for Ernistina “Tina” Campos of Salt Lake City woman who went missing early Saturday morning. No additional information was provided on Campos, 69. The alert was canceled at 3:12 p.m. Sunday.
Comments / 0