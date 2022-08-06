ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington

By Cooper Govoreau
WECT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wect.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
WRAL

History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants On (And Near) Topsail Island North Carolina

One of my favorite places to visit this time of year is Topsail Island. I’m lucky enough to have a free place to stay so I make the trip a few times a year these days. That combined with the fact that my friend who I often visit is involved in the local music scene. Following her around to shows has given me a chance to try many restaurants and bars in the Topsail Island area. I just got back from a quick weekend trip out there. So I wanted to share some of my favorite restaurants and eats on Topsail Island. One is just off the island but a new place I tried that I had to shout out!
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Oak Island, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

NC State Highway Patrol to compete in cruiser contest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC State Highway Patrol announced Aug. 8 that they will be participating in the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest. Hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, voting will end at 5 p.m. on Aug. 25. Those wishing to vote can do so by following...
CARS
WSOC Charlotte

Navy: North Carolina sailor dead after falling overboard

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — The U.S. Navy says that a North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer was lost overboard and presumed dead in the Baltic Sea. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman went overboard Monday from the USS Arleigh Burke, according to a news release. A search effort near Helsinki, Finland, was called off earlier in the week.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Kure Beach kicks off school supply drive

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Kure Beach announced that they will be hosting a drive for school supplies until Aug. 19. Donations will help students at Carolina Beach Elementary School start the school year with the materials they need. Those wishing to donate can drop off supplies...
KURE BEACH, NC
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#United States Coast Guard#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Port City#The Coast Guard Sector#Coast Guard Auxiliary#The Us Coast Guard Sector#The Coast Guard Cutter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Plans submitted for 7-Eleven along Market Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently doesn’t have any 7-Eleven stores, but that is changing soon. In addition to the 7-Eleven planned for Leland, plans were submitted today for another store in Wilmington. The convenience store is planned for the 4000 block of Market Street at...
WECT

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized by...
WILMINGTON, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
WILMINGTON, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy