ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Peoria Celebrates Inaugural Annie Malone Day

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The new Annie Malone exhibit inside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be a part of a huge celebration to recognize the first Black woman Millionaire and her roots here in Peoria. The story of Annie Malone is a part of forgotten and unknown history, until...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!

Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal

Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon

PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backpacks#Religion#Charity#Redeeming Love Church
WMBD/WYZZ

CI Hero: Brimfield native continues service to the community

BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Three decades of public service and five years as Peoria County’s Sheriff. This week’s CI Hero, Brian Asbell, hails from Brimfield, where he said the community is centered around caring for others. Whether it’s reflecting on his time served to protect the community, or his work supporting breast cancer research, Brian […]
BRIMFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria businesses may be affected after council meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council unanimously approved three business items that might affect Peoria businesses, organizations, and non-profits. The first agenda item addressed the program guidelines and application for reduction funding programs. On Monday, Aug. 15, organizations and non-profits can submit applications to receive grant money depending on how they can and have lowered violence in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations

In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

More normalcy expected as students return to classroom

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As students prepare to head back to school, education leaders said students and parents should expect more normalcy this year. Just a year ago, students and staff were getting ready for a school year with masking, social distancing, or testing requirements. “The pandemic was unlike...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Gun sales drop for some shops in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Federal data on how many Americans are buying guns is showing a decrease, and Illinois is a significant piece of that picture. Background checks are required to purchase a firearm. An analysis of background checks by the FBI shows those background checks are down 63% in Illinois. 25News looked into whether that is creating a trickle effect on gun sales in the area.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Hundreds rally for Peoria teachers as contract talks stall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - More than 800 people rallied Monday evening in support of teachers in Peoria Public Schools as they call for better pay, among other issues. They have been working for a week without a contract and are heading to federal mediation. “We want to be working...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Miller Park Zoo announces death of North American River Otter

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Miller Park Zoo says one of their North American River Otters has died. In a post on Facebook Monday, the Zoo confirmed Spencer died. An autopsy was done by the University of Illinois Veterinary College, and was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Help NPD find missing, possibly endangered woman

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Brittany Mitchell, who is missing and possibly endangered. Mitchell was last heard from on Aug. 7. Police do not know what clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance but she is known to wear eyeglasses and has pierced ears.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Limited’ area of Bloomington under boil order

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A water main break on East Empire Street Tuesday morning has necessitated a boil order for a “limited” area. The City of Bloomington says the boil order is for those in the 1300 block of East Empire Street along with 1211 Towanda Avenue.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy