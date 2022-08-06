What Is Animal Planet Star Terri Irwin’s Net Worth?

Pop culture fans who came of age in the late ’90s and early 2000s have fond memories of The Crocodile Hunter , an unconventional conservation show featuring the colorful zookeeper and wildlife expert Steve Irwin and his wife Terri Irwin .

The show ran for years, introducing viewers to the importance of nature conservation and endearing the couple to fans everywhere. While Steve tragically died in 2006, Terri has furthered her late husband’s legacy while caring for their two children and pursuing her passion for animals.

Terri Irwin was born in Oregon but met Steve Irwin in Australia

Born in Eugene, Oregon, in 1964, Terri Irwin developed a love for nature and the environment at an early age. Both of Terri’s parents worked as environmentalists. In the late ’80s, she opened her very own wildlife rehabilitation center. Terri embarked on a career as a veterinary technician while supporting her parents’ work and managing a wildlife rehab center.

In 1991, Terri went on a tour of Australia , where she crossed paths with zookeeper Steve Irwin. The two embarked on a whirlwind romance and got married just eight months after meeting.

As IMDb reports, the Irwins established a TV empire in the following years, starring in The Crocodile Hunter , several spinoff shows, and a movie. They also welcomed two children, Bindi and Robert, born in 1998 and 2003. Tragically, Steve died in 2006 from a stingray accident.

What is Terri Irwin’s net worth now?

At the time of his death, Steve’s net worth was around $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth , primarily from his TV work. While rumors circulated in the following years that the Australia Zoo in Queensland, the Irwins’ passion project, faced financial problems, those rumors proved false. To this day, the zoo is still running with the help of Terri , Bindi, and Robert.

Animal Planet stars Terri Irwin and Bob Irwin in 2019 | Don Arnold/WireImage

These days, Terri is still quite successful, with a net worth of $10 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth . She’s also back on small-screen, with a featured role on Animal Planet’s reality TV series Crikey! It’s the Irwins , which has aired since 2018. Both Bindi and Robert are actively involved in the show as well as in day-to-day operations at the Australia Zoo.

Terri Irwin and her children are working hard to protect wildlife

Bindi Irwin has become a celebrity in her own right. She’s appeared on other TV shows such as Dancing With the Stars , always furthering her father’s message of wildlife conservation. With a net worth of $3 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth , the rising star has quite a fan base. Bindi is also a new mother. She welcomed a daughter with her husband, Chandler Powell, in March 2021.

While the Irwin family has been open about how much they miss Steve, they work to continue his mission. When Bindi announced her pregnancy in August 2020, Terri took to social media to express how she wished her late husband was there to rejoice with them.

“While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud,” Irwin wrote . Certainly, fans around the world remember the crocodile hunter with a lot of fondness and continue to follow his family’s story with interest.

