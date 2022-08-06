‘The Bachelorette’: Kaitlyn Bristowe Confirms Michelle Young Was ‘Blindsided’ by Nayte Olukoya Breakup

Michelle Young ended season 18 of The Bachelorette engaged to Nayte Olukoya. While the pair seemed like a solid couple, they parted ways six months after the final episode of their season aired. The breakup seemed sudden and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe , who co-hosted Michelle’s season, confirms that it blindsided Michelle.

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young announced her breakup with Nayte Olukoya in June

The Bachelorette Season 18 featured Michelle Young as the show’s leading lady. An elementary school teacher from Minnesota, Michelle received recognition after appearing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor . She ended her season of The Bachelorette engaged to Nayte Olukoya.

However, six months after the season 18 finale premiered, Michelle announced her breakup with Nayte. According to Cosmopolitan , she wrote on her Instagram story on June 17, “To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy.”

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways, but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.” Michelle added that while she will always support Nayte and appreciate the experience, she was “deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe says Michelle was ‘blindsided’

Following the controversy surrounding Chris Harrison, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took over as co-hosts for Michelle’s season. During her podcast, Off the Vine , Kaitlyn discussed Michelle and Nayte’s breakup.

“I don’t want to speak for Michelle because it’s her story, and it’s his story, but I’ve obviously talked to her, and I’m there for her, of course. I was there for her through her whole experience. So I know that she was definitely blindsided, but she said that she was confused. I think it was after her birthday, and she was like, ‘Wait, what?'”

Kaitlyn continued, “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know this for a fact it’s just in my opinion I’m like, ‘Did he just like the attention, or did he find someone else?’ Because it did feel abrupt.”

Michelle Young shares that she feels ‘happier’ post-breakup

Although the breakup has clearly been hard on former Bachelorette Michelle Young, it seems like everything worked out for the best. Michelle recently posted several solo photos of herself on Instagram with the captain “Happier.”

Several Bachel Nation alums, including Mari Pepin and current Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, responded with praise. Current host Jesse Palmer commented, “Happy looks good on you!”

Following the breakup, rumors circulated that Nayte and Bachelor Nation alum Deandra Kanu were romantically involved. The latter appeared to be wearing Nayte’s necklace at his 28th birthday party, US Weekly reports. However, nothing has been confirmed so far.

New episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19 air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

