ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Michigan International Speedway Has No One to Blame But Itself for Losing a Cup Race

By Jared Turner
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago

On Sunday, Michigan International Speedway will host its first and only race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. This is notable, of course, because MIS – a 2-mile track known for some of the fastest speeds in the sport – was the site of two annual Cup races from 1974-2020.

That changed last season when NASCAR added multiple new tracks to its premier series tour and needed to make some room in the schedule to accommodate those changes. Unthinkable as it would have seemed even just a few years ago, MIS – a track steeped in tradition and strategically located near the headquarters of Ford and General Motors – came out on the proverbial short end of the stick, losing one of its two longtime Cup races.

So as the Cup Series heads to Michigan’s Irish Hills this weekend, it seems only fair to ask: Did MIS get robbed of a race that it deserved to keep, or was moving a race away from Michigan justified?

The numbers don’t lie: Michigan deserved to have a race taken away

Race tracks are judged based on a lot of factors: food, fan amenities, hospitality, weather, the quality of the racing they produce, etc. But above all else, tracks are judged by the number of people who show up for their events.

If the proof of whether a track deserves multiple Cup races is in the numbers, Michigan International Speedway has failed miserably in recent years. According to an October 2021 article in the Detroit Free Press , MIS boasted an impressive seating capacity of over 137,000 as recently as 2005. Since then, the track has drastically reduced its number of seats to around 56,000 to account for dwindling attendance.

That’s a startling decline that speaks volumes of how people perceive MIS. While Michigan is hardly the only Cup Series track to remove thousands of seats over the past couple of decades as interest in the sport has waned, it doesn’t change the fact that this is a problem. A big problem.

If MIS wants to make a case that it deserves two Cup Series races again, it needs to stop the bleeding and find a way to convince people to buy tickets and show up. One of the ways it can do this, of course, is to become known for good, close racing and great finishes. But races at Michigan have always tended to be very spread out, with drivers putting considerable distance between each other on the track and one driver often building a commanding lead and cruising to a comfortable victory.

Maybe this weekend’s first race at MIS with the new Next Generation car that debuted this season will spice up the show, but if not, the track does have options for making the racing better.

Other NASCAR tracks have stepped up to the plate while MIS has grown stagnant

In NASCAR, innovation is of critical importance. No different than the way race teams operate on the cutting edge to find the most speed in their cars, race tracks must be willing to innovate and make changes if they want to stay in the game.

With this as a backdrop, here’s what’s happened in just the last 3-5 years:

  • Martinsville Speedway installed lights and moved one of its races from day to night.
  • Atlanta Motor Speedway was repaved, narrowed its racing groove, and added banking.
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway pivoted from its legendary, 2.5-mile oval to hosting the Cup Series at its infield road course.
  • Bristol Motor Speedway transformed itself into a dirt track for its spring race.
  • Charlotte Motor Speedway built a “ROVAL” consisting of part oval track, part infield road course and moved its fall race there from the traditional quad-oval track.
  • Phoenix Raceway completed a $178 million renovation project focused on improving the overall fan experience.

As for Michigan? Well, a lot happened for the good during the 10-year reign of former track president Roger Curtis. Prior to Curtis leaving MIS in 2016, the track’s chief executive oversaw several key upgrades, including the installation of SAFER barriers, a track repave, and various new fan amenities.

Since Curtis stepped away, however, little of note has happened at MIS – aside from a continued decline in attendance and the track hiring not one but two new presidents, the latest of whom took the helm less than a year ago. It’s time for Michigan to try something radical – no, not pouring dirt on its surface, but maybe narrowing its racing groove and adding some banking like Atlanta.

Will it work? Maybe not. But it’s certainly worth a shot. The one thing MIS can’t afford to do is stick with the status quo. Because the status quo clearly isn’t working.

Michigan must make changes or risk losing everything

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kA1nh_0h7chiZx00
The Michigan International Speedway in 2021. | Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Due to Michigan International Speedway’s strategic location – just over an hour away from General Motors headquarters in Detroit and about the same distance from Ford headquarters in Dearborn – Chevrolet and Ford drivers have always taken great pride in performing well in their respective manufacturer’s backyard. Toyota drivers, meanwhile, have enjoyed playing the role of spoiler at times.

Because Michigan has long been a place where representatives of two of the sport’s manufacturers have convened in full force, the track wasn’t considered to be in any real danger of losing a race even as other staples of the Cup schedule like Atlanta and Darlington surrendered race dates over the past couple of decades.

But then, with seemingly little warning, it happened in 2021. And Michigan is once again stuck with just one Cup race in 2022.

While it’s certainly possible that MIS could eventually regain one of its lost races just as Atlanta and Darlington have done in the past couple of years, don’t bet on this happening. At least not until the track decides to get with the times and make some significant changes, like many others have done.

As important as Michigan is to the automakers, and as much as drivers and teams want to impress them whenever they show up at MIS, this isn’t enough to single-handedly make the speedway a place where fans are willing to pay big bucks to watch races.

Will the track realize this before it’s too late? For the sake of having any future in NASCAR – and the possibility of ever regaining its second Cup date – let’s hope so.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

RELATED: NASCAR Has Made a Mockery of Indy and Created Irreparable Damage by Ditching the Oval

The post Michigan International Speedway Has No One to Blame But Itself for Losing a Cup Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 82

OU812?
3d ago

It isn't just MIS. NASCAR as a whole is struggling. Going woke, rule changes, car changes, trying to be the everyone gets a trophy sport. It's not racing anymore. More like MTV night at the track.

Reply(2)
100
Scott Harrington
3d ago

Get back to your roots, NASCAR. Trading paint, affordable tickets, NOT PAYING $15 FOR A BEER. You went woke. You eliminated racing back to yellow. You made going yo the track unaffordable for a family.

Reply(2)
57
Watchman
3d ago

All of NASCAR is doomed….just a slow train coming. NASCAR ain’t racing now…..it’s just riding around in packs trying to avoid crashes caused by graduate go-carters. Remember how boring IROC races were because of identically prepared cars and how we were glad there was some ‘inventiveness’ in NASCAR.

Reply(2)
49
Related
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo

Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday

A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway. The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
The Charleston Press

The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
LOTTERY
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Martinsville Speedway#Second Cup#Nascar Cup Series#Mis#General Motors#The Detroit Free Press
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan

After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot

Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
BROOKLYN, MI
UPI News

Two alligator sightings reported in southwest Michigan river

July 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan college said its nature center was closed to the public "until further notice" after two reports of alligator sightings in a river. Albion College said its Whitehouse Nature Center, located near the college's campus in Albion, was closed all day Sunday due to a potential danger.
ALBION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.

A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
960 The Ref

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack

Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Has Special Message For NASCAR Driver

When Chris Buescher takes the track at Michigan Speedway on Sunday, his No. 17 car will be sporting an "I Promise" paint job in support of he LeBron James Family Foundation. Ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400, Buescher received a shoutout from the King himself. "Best of luck to our...
NBA
FanSided

NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver

Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

197K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy