Baltimore, MD

Amazon delivery driver recovering from surgery after violent carjacking in Wyman Park

By Paul Gessler
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Scant details are available about a juvenile who was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a vehicle that was stolen from an Amazon delivery driver and then used to run her over.

Police say they don't have an update on the case, which has attracted attention across the city.

The delivery driver and single mother of two was working to make extra money in Wyman Park when someone stole the Nissan Rogue she had left parked on the street in the early hours of July 30.

The delivery driver left the SUV running while delivering packages early Saturday morning in the Wyman Park neighborhood of North Baltimore at Beech and Craycombe avenues. She took the key fob with her.

At some point, the car thief realized they didn't have the vehicle's key fob and returned to the spot where they'd stolen it.

Surveillance video obtained by WJZ shows the thief returning to the spot where they had stolen the Nissan Rogue and using it to run over the delivery driver.

The footage shows a person getting out, shouting at her, taking her key fob, and driving off.

Wyman Park residents came to her aid before the paramedics arrived to help her.

She is out of surgery following the violent carjacking. She is still in the hospital though.

Her sister, Tiffany Nicolette, provided an update to WJZ on Saturday. Nicolette said her sister is in good spirits.

"She is going to be in the hospital for some time before being transferred to a rehab center where she will work on regaining her strength and ability to walk," Nicolette said.

The delivery driver will have to recover from a collapsed lung and multiple broken bones, including a broken hip, pelvis, and ribs.

The GoFundMe fundraiser that was set up by the delivery driver's friends has raised more than $43,000 to date.

"Calls and texts and emails and flowers and cards, as well as the GoFundMe," she said of the public response to her sister's ordeal. "People have been so generous."

Amazon has said in a statement that its "deepest sympathies are with the driver's family and loved ones during this difficult time" and that it would "continue to support local law enforcement throughout the investigation."

Nicolette told WJZ that the family has few details about the role the arrested juvenile may have played, if any, in the attack on the delivery driver.

"We're not sure how he's connected to the case, but we do know he was arrested driving her vehicle," she said.

