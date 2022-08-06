ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Johnston, Harnett counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for both Johnston and Harnett counties through 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service in Raleigh said. At 5:11 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Angier/Lillington moving northeast at 15 miles per hour with 60 mph wind gusts.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

These 4 bridges in Edgecombe, Nash are getting a $4 million facelift

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are spending a total of more than $4 million to repair four bridges in Edgecombe and Nash counties. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that it awarded a $4.4 million contract to an Indiana company to repair the following bridges near Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Nashville:
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Crash causes delays on I-85 in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of I-85 southbound closed for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning following a vehicle crash at the Cole Mill Road exit. According to the NCDOT, this caused a major delay to traffic from approximately 9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. The right shoulder from mile markers 172-173 remains closed as all lanes return to normal.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Jones County paramedic died in a crash in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Jones County paramedic died in a crash this morning in Lenoir County. Officials said a commercial truck driver hit Melvin “Dennis” Fortney, III who was on his motorcycle. Emergency Services Director, Tim Pike said Dennis Fortney had a strong work ethic and...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Greene County Public Works: Boil water advisory

BOILED WATER ADVISORY: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd - 8/8/2022. Greene County Water Corporation customers are impacted only in the following areas: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd. On August 8, 2022, Greene County Public Works issued a boil water advisory for citizens...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

History endangered: First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. Despite its importance to United States history, Princeville's valuable historic narrative has been long-buried in generations of floods. Today, this historic town is among the poorest in the state – in part due to hurricane damage and high water.
PRINCEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder out of Los Angeles was captured in the East by Nash County deputies. During a traffic stop in Kings Way Mobile Home Park in Rocky Mount for traffic violations, Jalon Dickens ran from deputies and was able to evade arrest.
WNCT

Wayne County deputy remembered during funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family, friends and law enforcement from all over came to pay their respects Tuesday to Sgt. Matthew Fishman on Mount Olive University’s Kornegay Arena. Fishman was the deputy killed in the line of duty while delivering involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were shot before the suspect turned the gun […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Motorcycle crash reported in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A motorcycle was involved in a crash Monday at Duke Street and Holt School Road in Durham. The crash occurred before 7:45 a.m. and a red SUV appeared to be involved. WRAL News is working to learn if anyone was injured.
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Triangle area Coca-Cola distributor announces plans to move operations to Chatham County

Apex, NC – The Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company announced Thursday that it plans the construction of a new state of the art distribution facility in Chatham County. The new headquarters facility will be located at the intersection of US Highway 64 and NC Highway 751 in Apex, NC. Ground breaking is expected by 1st quarter of 2023, with occupancy in 2024.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moving inland: Painted bunting spotted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An unexpected visitor has taken up residence in Raleigh. For the last several weeks, a bird called a painted bunting has made appearances in Dix Park. This is a rare sighting as these types of birds are normally only found along the coast, but its beautiful, colorful appearance has avid bird watchers very excited.
RALEIGH, NC

