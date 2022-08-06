ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daufuskie Island, SC

Lowcountry business vandalized in possible hate crime

By Andrew Davis
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rjiyp_0h7cgMtE00

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for the suspects in an incident at a Daufuskie Island black-owned restaurant. An incident that is being discussed as a possible hate crime.

Geneva’s Joint, formerly Lucy Belle’s, has been open for less than a month, but it had to close Wednesday due to damage inside.

MCRD Parris Island recruit’s death was ‘likely avoidable,’ mom says

According to the incident report, Geneva Cline, the owner, says four white men walked into the restaurant about 5 p.m. Tuesday. She claims one of the men asked her “is this a colored-owned restaurant?”

Geneva told police she asked, “What did you say?”

She stated he raised his voice and responded ‘You heard what I said is this a Ni–er owned restaurant?”

She says he then smashed the screen on the cash register computer. She ran out of the store saying she “was scared what they may do.” She then called 911.

When she came back, Geneva says the door was ripped off the restaurant and food was thrown “everywhere.”

Lowcountry Meals on Wheels helping more than ever before during pandemic

There are no cameras inside and no other witnesses to the alleged crime.

The men — one of whom was described as 5’8″ to 5’10” 175-180 lbs with a mullet hairstyle and a rose tattoo on his arm — may have driven off in a golf cart, which was found abandoned at the Daufuskie General store about 6:30 that night.

BCSO spokeswoman Major Angela Viens said police still are looking for the men. If charged, they could face malicious injury to property charges.

If investigators determine this was a hate crime, then federal investigators will be brought into the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 17

Guest
2d ago

I hope they dusted that cart and the store door, or any food containers for fingerprints at the very least. FOR SURE THIS IS A HATE CRIME!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Statesboro police arrest fugitive homicide suspect

STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The Statesboro Police Department has arrested a fugitive homicide suspect from Dekalb County. Over the last two weeks, SPD’s Impact Team learned that a fugitive suspect had returned to Statesboro from the Atlanta area. The suspect, Ronnie Jones Jr., 27, was wanted by authorities in Dekalb county for a homicide in […]
STATESBORO, GA
blufftontoday.com

Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area

The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
The Post and Courier

Man, 25, turns self in following a North Charleston crash that killed deputy

A 25-year-old man turned himself in to North Charleston police on Aug. 8, nearly eight weeks after a collision that killed a commuting Charleston County detention deputy. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, faces a charge of reckless homicide in connection with the June 14 crash that killed 30-year-old deputy LeRhonda Bomar at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Greenridge Road.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
Daufuskie Island, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Daufuskie Island, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth Police Department warning residents about scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Port Wentworth Police Department was made aware of a scam on Aug. 9. They say a man had been calling random telephone numbers from the Port Wentworth Police Department’s number 912-964-4360. The caller would tell them that they were with the Port Wentworth Police...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Man wanted on felony warrant dies in crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man wanted on a felony warrant died in a crash on Sunday morning in Bulloch County. You can see the damage to the bridge on Pulaski Highway where the driver’s car struck and crashed through the rail and went into the water below.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Lowcountry#Wsav
WJCL

Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
BLUFFTON, SC
WTGS

Heavy police presence reported in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Officers are on scene on New Riverside Rd. investigating an isolated incident. Law enforcement officials say neighbors should expect heavy police presence and should avoid the area. A section north of Alston Park to the SC170/SC46 traffic circle is blocked off.
BLUFFTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Grice Connect

Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies

Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Crews respond to house fire on Leon Village Drive

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Leon Village Drive in Garden City. The fire started just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. The fire chief tells WTOC one person was in the home at the time of the fire but they were able to escape.
GARDEN CITY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Dies in Crash After Fleeing Bulloch County Deputies

According to Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Mingle fled deputies after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning for suspended license and a felony warrant. Mingle struck a bridge at the Bulloch-Candler County line and crashed into the water. Deputies pulled him from the vehicle and rendered first aid, but he was pronounced deceased after EMS arrived. Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy