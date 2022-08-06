UofSC partners with NOAA to map heat in Columbia, data collection aims to help people navigate hot summer days

Read on www.wistv.com
WIS-TV
Keeping an eye on Tropical Wave Invest 97L
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tropical wave has developed off the coast of Africa. Tropical Wave Invest 97 L has developed south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Right now it has a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days. A depression would likely form...
WIS-TV
Richland County launches drone program to help conservation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County said Tuesday a new drone program is coming to the Midlands. The County’s Geographic Information Systems division (GIS) is partnering with the conservation division to fly unmanned drones over rural areas to monitor conservation easements. Using the drones, pilot Ben Jones and staff...
WIS-TV
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT - Summer pattern for now - A break for the weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be hot and humid for the rest of the workweek before a break from the heat and humidity for the weekend. The heat and humidity will continue along with the summer-time afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s today and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dinner En Blanc returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Le Dîner en Blanc, a French style picnic is returning to Columbia for a second year on Saturday, September 10!. Participation in this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list. To be part of the night under the stars, people can sign up to Phase 3 by visiting the official city website at columbia.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab.
WIS-TV
Tenants report ‘no A/C’ despite work orders and rising temperatures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several tenants at the Samara East apartments tell WIS they are without air conditioning for ‘months’ and counting. WIS called the Samara East office for comment but was sent to voicemail three days in a row. Emails were additionally sent to the resident office and management firm with no response.
WIS-TV
Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate 20/Interstate 26 interchange. The company says work will continue and they are investigating the cause of the break. Columbia Water customers may notice pressure fluctuations while the water main is off...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Growing a super food in your house
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s talk about growing sprouts - a true super food. Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed shows us how to do that on Soda City Live. She also covered details on why you shouldn’t let your tomatoes lie on the soil, what to do with leftover seeds, and why those crushed up eggshells will be great for your garden – just 60 years from now.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From the coast to the Midlands, local band, ‘Britt and Gould’ releases new music
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia based acoustic duo is releasing a new track “Recovered”. The group originally began in Charleston, SC in a band “Ashes of Old Ways” and are still active members. The pair grace the studio with a cover of one of their...
WIS-TV
RCSD school resource officers prepare for new school year
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Join the Run for God 5k and 10k training program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you want to become a runner? Maybe you need encouragement to take up fitness walking. There’s a 12-week program that teaches you how to do just that, and it’s combined with a weekly Bible study and lots of fellowship. Jeanna Moffett is the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Antioch AME Zion Church hosts Caregiver’s support group for the Lower Richland Community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being the caregiver of a loved one is not an easy task. Often times when you become so focused on taking care of someone else, it’s easy to forget to take care of yourself. A church in the Lower Richland Community started a caregiver’s support...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bible Way Church of Atlas Road hosts month long outreach events for youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local church is devoting an entire month to giving to youth in the area. The Wired Youth Ministry of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road is extending its ministry outside of the church walls and in the community. The church kicked off its youth month...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Columbia Police redirects traffic after collision on Bull Street
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department redirected traffic to Sunset Drive after a single car collision on 227 and Bull Street. Three people, including two children, were taken to a nearby hospital. We will keep you updated as the story develops. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single ‘Lost’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many 17-year-olds are gearing up for the new school year but for Caitlin Edwards, she’s releasing new music under her stage name “Briyelle. The young singer and songwriter just released her newest track “Lost” and had an opportunity to perform the single in the Soda City Live studio.
WIS-TV
Columbia after school program to start in August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department advised parents about the start of their after school program. The department said the program will start on Tuesday, August 16. It is aimed for youth ages five to 12-years-old. Organizers will provide supervised recreation, academic enrichment focused on reading, sports and arts on a weekly schedule.
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Dept., Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. announce new therapy dog program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) announced a new joint therapy dog initiative. Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowan said Monday the new partnership comes from his own work with Sheriff Leon Lott. Cowan shared that the department’s K9 fundraiser, Steel Paws, helped raise funds towards the new program.
WIS-TV
SC State appoints interim athletics director, parts ways with Stacy Danley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University announced they terminated the Director of Athletics Stacy Danley. Danley’s separation is effective immediately. The university said he was not under contract. He had served in the position since 2017. A statement from South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers...
WIS-TV
Richland Co. deputies prepare for back-to-school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) attended a mandatory Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) this morning. CIT is designated for law enforcement to learn physical and verbal alternatives to communicating with someone who has a psychiatric illness. According to RCSD, this course is provided...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety
