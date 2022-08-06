Read on rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
News Channel Nebraska
Wymore home searched, authorities recover drugs and paraphernalia
BEATRICE – Gage County Sheriff’s Officers and Wymore Police combined efforts to arrest one person and cite another for alleged drug violations near a school. Authorities served a search warrant late Monday afternoon at a Wymore residence, in the 200-block of North 11th Street. The search uncovered about...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska man arrested after fleeing Kansas law enforcement
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KOLN) - A Nebraska man was arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies in Jackson County, Kansas Monday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Kansas 9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75 around 11:30 p.m. The vehicle took off northbound on U.S. Highway 75.
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff reports marijuana, pursuit arrests
FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a marijuana arrest following an Aug. 5 traffic stop. Wendell Johnson III of Kennedale, Texas, is suspected of possession about two pounds of marijuana and a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office also reports a pursuit July 29 involving Joshua...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Unidentified man found in 1983
A mystery continues to surround the identity of a man decades after his body was found in northeast Kansas. On Feb. 24, 1983, the body of a man was found in Doniphan County. According to case records with the Department of Justice, investigators believe the man was Caucasian, then anywhere from 40 to 60 years old, which would make him about 80 to 100 years old today. The man had at least two small tattoos on his body.
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home, yields destructive devices
BEATRICE – Gage County authorities have arrested a Wymore man, after searching a home where several destructive devices were found. Thursday morning, sheriff’s deputies and Wymore police conducted a search of a home in the two-hundred block of North 11th, in Wymore…finding the devices, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, a glass meth pipe and a small amount of marijuana.
kjan.com
2 men arrested Saturday in Page County
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests took place, Saturday. According to Sheriff Lyle Palmer, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake, of Corning, was arrested by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and then transferred to the Page County Sheriff’s Jail. Blake faces a charge of Assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse (an Aggravated Misdemeanor). His cash or surety bond was set at $2,000.
News Channel Nebraska
City accepts locations for Auburn Historical Journey
AUBURN – Nemaha County Leadership reached a benchmark Monday with approval of most locations for the Auburn Historical Journey. Leadership Class No. 8 is installing exterior signs that invite people to journey through Auburn in the present while taking a literary tour of Auburn’s history. Emily Volker, an...
WIBW
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman has been arrested after a search warrant found marijuana in her home. Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force helped the Hiawatha Police Department conduct a search warrant at 414 Pawnee Ave.
northwestmoinfo.com
Fairfax Man was Arrested in Atchison County Sunday Morning
(FAIRFAX, MO) – A 34-year-old Fairfax man was arrested in Atchison County Sunday morning. At 10:40 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested McKale S. Burke, who is accused of resisting/interfering arrest stop or obstructing an investigation, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
kmaland.com
2 Maryville residents injured in Worth County wreck
(Sheridan) -- Two Maryville residents were hurt in a wreck Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. on Highway 246 just east of Sheridan. The patrol says 52-year-old Bertsel A. Tate was driving a 1998 Ford pickup westbound when a trailer it was pulling began to fishtail. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road, crossed the centerline and began to rotate before going off the right side of the road again, causing the trailer to detach.
News Channel Nebraska
Sixth Street search yields felony arrests
NEBRASKA CITY – A July 28 search of a north Sixth Street property has resulted in three felony arrests. Ashlee Corbin, 32, of Nebraska City is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of other controlled substances on July 28. Corbin was arrested after police...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Hiawatha woman arrested on drug charges
A 41-year-old Hiawatha woman was arrested on drug charges Thursday evening, following the serving of a search warrant. According to Sheriff John Merchant, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Brown County Sheriff Office's Drug Task Force - with assistance from the Hiawatha Police Department - conducted a search warrant at 414 Pawnee St.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight: car catches fire on river bridge, train hits car near Bartlett
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight dispatch indicates an active night for Fremont County, Iowa emergency crews. A car accident on Highway 2 just east of the Missouri River bridge resulted in a car fire. Deputies providing traffic control on the scene were called away during the clean-up stage, when there was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Driver Injured in Early Morning Andrew County Accident
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – The driver of a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Andrew County sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Derrick Taylor of Ray, Missouri was northbound on Route M, 4 miles north of Flag Springs around 1:30 this morning when he fell asleep at the wheel. Taylor’s vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway and struck a group of trees.
1011now.com
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 246, one life-flighted to hospital in St. Joseph
Two Maryville residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash one mile east of Sheridan in Worth County. Injuries were listed as serious for a passenger in a pickup, 49-year-old Stephanie Tate, who was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to Mosiac Medical Center in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate, received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Mosiac hospital in Maryville.
News Channel Nebraska
Tecumseh tree joins state champions
TECUMSEH - The Nebraska Forest Service has verified a champion tree growing in Tecumseh. The river birch or Loblolly pine is the largest of its kind recorded in the state. The final measurements are a 7.4’ trunk diameter. It is 74 feet tall with a 54-foot spread. Green Infrastructure...
northwestmoinfo.com
Hopkins Teenager Injured In One-Vehicle Accident
A Hopkins teenager was injured following a one-vehicle accident near Hopkins Monday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 15-year-old female was driving northbound on Katydid road, 2 miles north of Hopkins, and went off the side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree. The vehicle eventually went off the side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
News Channel Nebraska
Floyd "Buck" Kreifels, 86, Nebr. City
Floyd J. “Buck” Kreifels, age 86, of Nebraska City, NE passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the High Plains Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Lincoln, NE. Floyd Joseph Kreifels, known affectionately as “Buck”, was born on February 18, 1936 in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Eugene G. and Rosalia (Ramold) Kreifels. He grew up and attended school in Nebraska City at St. Bernard’s Academy, where he graduated with the Class of 1954. He then attended college at Peru State College and Creighton University. He was part of the ROTC program in college.
