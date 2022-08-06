(Sheridan) -- Two Maryville residents were hurt in a wreck Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. on Highway 246 just east of Sheridan. The patrol says 52-year-old Bertsel A. Tate was driving a 1998 Ford pickup westbound when a trailer it was pulling began to fishtail. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, returned to the road, crossed the centerline and began to rotate before going off the right side of the road again, causing the trailer to detach.

