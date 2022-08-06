Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
Postino brings wine, ‘snacky things’ and a sprawling patio to Highlands RanchBrittany AnasHighlands Ranch, CO
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
You can book a ‘Puppies and Prosecco’ package at this Denver hotelBrittany AnasDenver, CO
For the first time ever, Denver’s airport is hosting a 5K on one of its runwaysBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
highlandsranchherald.net
Castle Rock responds to teen victims of car wreck
Castle Rock community members are coming together to support the families of four teens involved in a head-on car wreck around midnight Aug. 5. A man in a Toyota Forerunner crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda pick-up truck head-on while heading north on an Interstate-25 frontage road near mile marker 179. The driver of the Toyota, identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, 25, sustained minimal injuries and was arrested at the scene for vehicular homicide. Authorities suspect Avalos-Trujillo was driving while under the influence.
1310kfka.com
Loveland woman killed in I-25 crash near Mead
A Loveland woman died in a crash on I-25 near Mead. The Colorado State Patrol said an excavator being hauled by a semi-truck struck an overpass on the interstate at Weld County Road 34 Monday night. A 32-year-old woman died after debris from the crash went through her windshield. A 10-year-old child in her SUV was hospitalized. The crash closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate for hours while inspectors ensured the bridge was still structurally sound.
1 person dies in small plane crash near Centennial Airport
One person died in a small plane crash near Centennial Airport, authorities said. The victim was the only person on board.
Search for missing man shuts down park in Colorado
Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man. According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search. "No access from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I-25 clear after deadly crash with semi hauling excavator
A stretch of Interstate 25 near Mead was cleared for normal traffic on Tuesday morning after a 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving an excavator on Monday evening. A child was also seriously hurt in the crash as well and taken to the hospital to treat unknown injuries. According to Colorado State Patrol, a semi-truck was carrying the excavator and another vehicle and ended up crashing into the overpass on I-25 northbound at the Mead exit. This ended up involving a 2011 white Honda SUV being driven by a woman with a juvenile passenger. The woman was killed and...
KRDO
A DUI crash in Douglas County left two dead and others in critical condition
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On August 6, 2022, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a call for a two-vehicle crash just before midnight. A CSP Trooper told our Denver partner 9News that one vehicle was being driven by a 25-year-old, Ricky Avalos-Trujillo, from Colorado Springs. According to CSP, Avalos-Trujillo was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash and hit the other vehicle head-on.
1 dead in small plane crash near Colorado airport
One person is dead after a single-engine plane crashed into an open field near Centennial Airport, according to officials from South Metro Fire District (SMFR). Crews from the SMFR and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near the 14200 block of Greasslands Drive. According to officials, the...
Friends remember classmates killed in head-on crash
Friends and classmates of two Castle Rock teens who were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend talked exclusively to FOX31.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25
UPDATE: I-25 near Mead back open after woman killed in crash with semi hauling excavatorA fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator and another vehicle led to an extended Interstate 25 Monday evening in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's an unknown amount of bridge and road damage. The crash scene is in southwestern Weld County, and so far there's no word on how long I-25 will be closed. A long-lasting traffic impact is possible as crews inspect the damaged infrastructure.Just after 7 p.m. the interstate was backed up for miles in both directions and the backup lasted into the nighttime.Copter4 video showed the construction equipment on its side next to debris from the bridge and the semi trailer dozens of feet away. A white vehicle was also near the crash scene and it was heavily damaged. Colorado State Patrol said a woman in that vehicle died and a juvenile in the car was also hurt.So far there's no word on whether there will be charges related to the accident.
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
washparkprofile.com
One injured critically in Brighton shooting
Brighton police continued to investigate an Aug. 7 shooting that critically injured a 24-year-old man. No names have been released, and no suspects have been arrested. It happened around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Weld County Road 27/North Main Street. A fight at a house party spilled into the street, according to a release. Officers said several shots were fired and thosse involved in the shooting left the area.
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on West 6th and Federal Blvd
DENVER — One person is dead after a crash on West 6th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard on Sunday morning. Denver Police Department (DPD) said the call came in at 1:55 a.m. involving three motorists. Two people were transported to the hospital for their injuries. One was pronounced dead...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in crash that ended in fire
BOONE COUNTY — A Denver, Colorado man was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Boone County at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the highway patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on I-70 westbound at the 120.2 mile marker. Taylor Bryant, 37, traveled off the right side of...
Fiery crash between pickup, motorcycle kills 1
A deadly collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck caused a large fire and closed parts of Wadsworth.
Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Aurora Saturday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Archer place just after 12 p.m.
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
I-70 nightmare: Flooded interstate strands Denver drivers for hours
Fast-moving waters flooded the interstate, shutting down traffic in both directions. The Denver Fire Department reported rescuing 11 people from the location and there were no injuries.
Pedestrian, 2 dogs dead in hit-and-run crash in Colorado, suspect at large
A man and his two dogs were found dead early on Friday morning after an apparent hit-and-run crash, according to officials from the Aurora Police Department. At around 2:30 AM, police received reports of a single vehicle crash at South Reservoir Road and East Mansfield Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered a crashed vehicle in the center of South Reservoir Road. They also located a man and two dogs laying in the grass nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0