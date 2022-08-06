Police say 2 men shot in Homewood South

Read on triblive.com
Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday
An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Gun charge filed after man drops pistol while being questioned about vehicle break-ins
A Harrison police officer responding to a call of two men trying to break into vehicles accused a Pittsburgh man of illegally carrying a gun after he dropped the weapon while being questioned on the street. John Pinkney Krall, 18, of Colombo Street in the city’s Garfield neighborhood was charged...
Target 11: Pittsburgh mayor reacts to undercover officers patrolling South Side
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that Pittsburgh police have been using undercover officers to patrol the South Side in an effort to curb the uptick in violence. It’s a controversial tactic that has drawn criticism. Target 11 broke the story in May that police planned to use...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Derry woman charged after dog found dead in 'extremely unsanitary' basement
A Derry Borough woman was released from jail Tuesday on aggravated animal cruelty charges after police said they found a dog that had died of dehydration in her basement, according to court papers. Destiny F. Witherspoon, 25, posted $25,000 bail after being arrested and held at the Westmoreland County Prison...
wtae.com
2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Avonmore man accused of swinging a knife at neighbors, spitting on troopers
A neighbor was cut on her finger Sunday when state police said she disarmed an Avonmore man who was swinging a knife in the street, according to court papers. Richard W. O’Brien, 45, was being held without bail on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.
Duquesne man charged with homicide by vehicle and DUI after police chase
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing at the Allegheny County Airport, killing his passenger last month. Police announced Monday that 36-year-old Eugene McLemore of Duquesne is facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, DUI and attempting to elude a police officer. The chase started after police said McLemore almost hit a Duquesne officer then hit another car on Duquesne Boulevard on July 23, driving away from both scenes. Police said they chased McLemore into West Mifflin, where he almost hit two flaggers at a construction zone at the intersection of Camp Hollow Road and Lebanon Church Road. Police said he lost control and crashed at the entrance of the Allegheny County Airport. Both McLemore and his passenger, 32-year-old Barbara Mohammad of McKeesport, were ejected. Police said Mohammad was pronounced dead at the hospital.McLemore was arrested Monday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
Greensburg man found dead inside apartment following apparent fire
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man was found dead inside his Autumn Brook apartment late Monday night after an apparent fire. Westmoreland County coroner Tim Carson identified the victim as David Bramini, 40. ”It came in as a call to 911 that a lady was reporting some unknown type...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man arrested after car chase in Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man faces charges after state police said he led troopers on a chase in Kittanning early Sunday. Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ledonne, 42, around 1:30 a.m., but he refused to stop, police said. During the pursuit, police said Ledonne slammed on his...
North Side shooting Sunday kills one and injures three other people
Shots were fired in Pittsburgh’s North Side late Sunday night that resulted in one person dying and three people being injured. The investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large
One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood Sunday night. Police were called to the 1700 block of Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. When officers arrived, they found three males who...
Teen in critical condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Uptown
PITTSBURGH — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood. Officers were called to the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue just before 2:45 a.m. for reports of a male who was shot in the head. The teen was taken to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne man charged with homicide, DUI in fatal crash near Allegheny County Airport
A Duquesne man had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit when he led police on a chase through West Mifflin last month before crashing on airport property and killing his passenger, according to charges filed Monday. Eugene McLemore, 36, is charged with homicide by vehicle, fleeing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-speed motorcycle chase results in probation and house arrest sentence
A Scottdale man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection with a high-speed motorcycle chase last summer that police said reached speeds in excess of 107 mph. Cameron Scott Ulery, 27, told a Westmoreland County judge he fled from police after leaving Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield because he was drunk and was operating his motorcycle without a valid license, registration and insurance.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
4 teens wounded in Duquesne shooting
Four teens are in stable condition after being shot Saturday night in Duquesne. Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting reported at 9:40 p.m. at Allegheny County’s Orchard Park Housing Community. According to county police, responding officers from the Duquesne and County Housing Authority police forces found the four...
wtae.com
One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
