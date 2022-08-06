Fivio Foreign Taps In With Jnr Choi For ‘Amused’

Read on defpen.com
Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Artwork
Nicki Minaj is on her way back with new music. As several artists rolled out new singles and albums, the New York native announced that her next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will drop on August 12. In addition to sharing the release date and title, Nicki Minaj also shared a short snippet of the track. Backed by a sample of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, the track’s upbeat flair compliments Minaj’s sexual wordplay.
Nicki Minaj To Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award At MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj will add another piece of hardware to her trophy case this summer. MTV has announced that Minaj will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award during the 2022 MTV VMAs. “Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Bruce Gillmer of Paramount+...
Ron Suno Unleashes ‘Suno Mode’
As quiet as its kept, New York has had a great run throughout the summer. Rowdy Rebel returned with the release of his debut album and Bobby Shmurda recently dropped his latest EP, BodBoy. Not to mention, Don Q dropped Corleone and Fivio Foreign is working with everyone from the City Girls to Kanye West. Adding to the city’s soundscape, Ron Suno has delivered his latest project, Suno Mode.
Benny The Butcher Teases Joint Mixtape With Jadakiss
Benny The Butcher logged into Instagram on Saturday and shared a bit of exciting news with his fans. While talking to his fans via Instagram Live, he revealed that he had already recorded a mixtape with The LOX’s Jadakiss. “Yo, [Jadakiss and I] already decided to do the tape....
The Game Unveils The ‘Drillmatic’ Tracklist
The Game has unveiled the track list for his eleventh studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. Serving as the follow-up to Born 2 Rap, Drillmatic will be slightly longer than its predecessor. This time around, the Los Angeles native will up his output from 25 tracks to 30 records. The Game’s initial post did not include any features, but his previous work indicates that there will likely be a number of collaborations on the project. For example Born 2 Rap featured Chris Brown, D Smoke, Anderson .Paak, Ed Sheeran and several others. Other projects like Jesus Piece have featured the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Rick Ross. Not to mention, he released “Eazy” with Kanye West earlier this year.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Jadakiss Says Verzuz Performance Allowed Him To Restructure Def Jam Deal
One year ago this week, Jadakiss put on a legendary performance at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden. Backed by Styles P and Sheek Louch, the New York native stole the show as he performed a number of classic records while Dipset watched from the background. In the days that followed The Lox’s Verzuz performance, Fat Joe delivered an epic recap, the group’s streaming numbers skyrocketed and they went on tour with Dipset. Best of all, it allowed Jadakiss to improve his standing at Def Jam.
Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’
Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Calvin Harris Releases ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’
It’s time for the pool party of the summer! Calvin Harris has recruited some of the biggest names in music for a warm weather pop-filled soundtrack. Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 features legends like Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell Williams and Busta Rhymes. It also includes contributions from today’s stars like Chlöe Bailey, Lil’ Durk, Young Thug, Tinashe and several others.
dvsn Previews The Follow-Up To ‘If I Get Caught’
No record has quite started a conversation online like “If I Get Caught” by dvsn. Released in late July, the Jermaine Dupri-produced record sparked conversations on podcasts, social media, television, in-person and beyond about infidelity, love and much more. Not to mention, the rollout for the single involved Jay-Z, Bryan Michael-Cox and several other music heavyweights. With all that went into that one track, many fans be wondering what will come next as the duo nears the release of their next project. During a recent stop at The Breakfast Club, dvsn gave fans a preview of their upcoming single.
John Legend Shares ‘Legend’ Tracklist
John Legend has laid out plans to release his eighth studio album, Legend, on September 9, 2022. Differing from previous albums, this will be the first time that the Ohio native has released a self-titled project and it will be his first double album, Executive produced by Legend and Ryan Tedder, the project will feature 24 tracks. Along the way, he’ll be joined by Jazmine Sullivan, Rick Ross, Jhené Aiko Ty Dolla $ign, Rapsody, Jada Kingdom and Ledisi.
Jim Legxacy Takes Us On A Tour Of Cratford In The ‘Candy Reign’ Video
A new star is emerging in southeast London and his name is Jim Legxacy. The 20-something vocalist from Cratford has a dynamic style that spans Rap, R&B and beyond. His unique skillset has landed him in GRM Daily, Complex and Fader. With the release of his latest track, “Candy Reign,” his presence outside of the U.K. will only continue to grow. Backed by guitar and an infectious sample of “Candy Rain” by Soul For Real, the rising artist effortlessly floats over the production with airy tones.
Rapper Big Pooh Sets Release Date For ‘To Dream In Color’
Rapper Big Pooh is making his way back this month! The North Carolina native has announced that his latest studio album, To Dream In Color, will be released on August 22, 2022. To Dream In Color will feature Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, Tre’mar, J-Smash and Jared Evan. Phonte, Rich Boogie, Soulspazm and the aforementioned J-Smash will provide production while Joe Scudda takes credit for the album’s cover.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Kylie Jenner, Angie Harmon
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. -- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753. -- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874. -- Actor Jack Haley in 1898. -- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909.
Cashma Teases Summer Single
Cashma is set to return with a smooth, soulful track to cap off the summer season. Recently, the Georgia native took to Instagram to announce that her promising single, “Tube Top, Buns Out,” will be released on August 11, 2022. “I know I’ve been talking about this record...
Drake & Lil’ Baby Team Up On DJ Khaled’s ‘Staying Alive’
DJ Khaled has delivered the first single from his forthcoming album, God Did. “Staying Alive” brings together one of music’s most prominent duos, Drake and Lil’ Baby. In the past, the duo has worked together on a number of tracks, including 2018’s “Yes, Indeed” and “Wants and Needs” from Scary Hours II. However, this track will hold a special place in their evolving working relationship as it is their first joint record to appear on a DJ Khaled album. Nevertheless, it arrives with the same level of anticipation as any of their previous releases.
Angela Yee Announces The End Of The Breakfast Club
After more than a decade of interviewing the likes of President Joe Biden, Jay-Z and countless others, it appears that The Breakfast Club is coming to an end. On Tuesday night, Angela Yee suggested that the show had come to an end by issuing a direct tweet addressing the matter.
Hulu Picks Up ‘Devil In The White City’ Starring Keanu Reeves
Hulu has reportedly signed up for a new series called Devil in the White City starring Keanu Reeves. The series is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and inspired by a book written by Erik Larson of the same name. “Two men, each handsome and unusually adept at his chosen work,...
J.I.D Sets Release Date For ‘The Forever Story’
J.I.D is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated debut studio album, The Forever Story. On Monday, the Atlanta native shared the cover and lead single for his latest body of work, “Dance Now” featuring Kenny Mason and Foushée. Produced by Christo, the large soundscape allows the Dreamville artist to use the beat as a playground as he raps at speed unattainable for most rappers while showcasing his dynamic lyricism. At the chorus, Kenny Mason and Foushée harmonize before J.I.D comes in with a blaring “Dance Now” chant.
