KETV.com
Omaha man charged in theft of at least 11 vehicles worth more than $106,000
OMAHA, Neb. — A 37-year-old Omaha man is charged with six counts of theft by receiving in relation to stolen property recovered in Benson. Quim Heredia-Sanchez is accused of stealing at least 11 vehicles, worth an estimated $106,026, according to law enforcement. According to court documents, the vehicles were...
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicles allegedly vandalized in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two different victims reported their cars were vandalized on Monday in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a report of a vandalism at 4:00 p.m. at Holmes Lake Park north shore. Officers said the 70-year-old victim reported parking at the north shore near the restrooms between...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Over $10,000 worth of tools reportedly stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a theft of tools from trailers. LPD said police responded to a report of a theft at 21 Century Contracting, 3800 S 6th St, on Aug. 8 at 8:30 a.m. Officers said they talked with the contractors and found that two...
Five arrests and multiple theft incidents on Mills County Sheriff’s report
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Four people from Omaha are charged with OWI while one person from Glenwood was arrested on a warrant. Arrested for OWI 1st Offense are 25-year-old Cody Ray Cloyd, 23-year-old Ariana Rose Dibernardo, 21-year-old Alan Giovanni Villalobos Madera, and 21-year-old Christian Joevany Perez Chavez.
KETV.com
Sarpy County business owner arrested, charged with dealing marijuana to police informant
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County business owner faces felony drug charges after dealing marijuana to a police informant. Siefken Contracting owner Ryan Siefken was arrested Monday on a warrant. The Deputy Sarpy County Attorney said Siefken faces two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at or near his Shadow Lake home, first on July 6 and again on Aug. 1.
News Channel Nebraska
Platte County Sheriff: 22-year-old Schuyler man arrested after weekend pursuit
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.
iheart.com
Six people arrested in Lincoln narcotics operation
(Lincoln, NE) -- Six people are arrested in a narcotics operation in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say around 7:15 last Friday night, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and Lincoln Police Department Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 2800 block of Washington Street as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search warrant, six people were arrested and booked.
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County man sentenced for drug offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Pottawattamie County man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison in connection with a 2021 drug offense. The Southern District Court of Iowa reports 50-year-old Geno Lee Campos was sentenced to 84 months in prison Friday for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine. Campos is required to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police investigating vandalism at Holmes Lake Park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after two vehicles were spray painted at Holmes Lake Park on Monday. On Monday around 4 p.m., officers took a report of a belated vandalism at Holmes Lake Park north shore. LPD said a man reported parking at Holmes Lake Park near...
1011now.com
Six people arrested in drug bust at south Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found methamphetamine, drugs and a handgun inside a home while serving a search warrant. On Friday around 7:15 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a home just south of 28th and A Streets.
WOWT
Omaha Police conducting death investigation in Benson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers were investigating a death near the Benson Golf Course on Tuesday evening. An OPD spokesman confirmed to 6 News that the homicide unit was at the scene north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue. — This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News...
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings. Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman...
KETV.com
Body found near Omaha's Benson Golf Course; police investigating incident
OMAHA, Neb. — A person was found dead near Benson Golf Course in Omaha on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area north of 72nd Street and Ames Avenue for reports of a body in a creek. Authorities confirmed that a passerby found...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County deputies recover stolen items after owner finds them for sale online
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A stolen trailer and scaffolding were recovered thanks to a listing on social media. On Wednesday, a flatbed utility trailer, metal scaffolding and building materials were stolen from a home near 14th Street and Wittstruck Road, which is southwest of Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s...
Page County Man arrested on Multiple Warrants
(Clarinda) A Page County man is booked into jail on numerous warrants. The Page County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Lynn Martin of Clarinda on Saturday and held him in the Page County Jail on warrants for 1st-degree harassment, 3rd-degree harassment, and failure to appear. Authorities set Martin’s bond at $2,600.00.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police looking for shooting suspect
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police say they are investigating an early Monday morning shooting. OPD said a shooting happened Monday around 1:25 a.m. in the 3900 block of Ames Ave. Authorities said they responded and found a 46-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UNMC,...
WOWT
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, is underway. He’s facing a possible first-degree murder conviction. The state opened up the trial in opening statements Monday by arguing that...
1011now.com
Car lands on its side after crash on Highway 77
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash on Highway 77, south of West O Street on Tuesday at around 4:17 p.m. According to a witness at the incident, one of the cars in the crash landed on its side. This crash is currently under investigation. Stay connected...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
OPD investigating Monday morning, non-lethal shooting
The Omaha Police Department sent out a news release about a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
