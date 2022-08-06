COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Schuyler man was arrested over the weekend after he reportedly fled from authorities and attempted to hide under a vehicle. Shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, a driver traveling through an alley in Columbus attempted to turn onto 26th Avenue. According to Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff, the driver of the vehicle had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a sheriff's deputy on 26th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO