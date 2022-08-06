🎧 LISTEN - Hays Larks vs. Santa Barbara Foresters in NBC World Series finals

Read on hayspost.com
FHSU Alumni Association announces '22 Homecoming honorees
Six Fort Hays State University alumni will be honored on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Alumni and Friends Awards Banquet during Homecoming. For details on how you can help celebrate these award winners during FHSU’s Homecoming, visit www.FHSUHomecoming.com. Four Alumni Achievement Award recipients will be recognized: John L. Allen...
Heart of a Tiger: Hot fun in the summertime
A highlight of every summer at Fort Hays State University is the wide range of exciting experiential learning programs we offer elementary, middle, and high school students. Our team does an amazing job bringing young folks to campus for a myriad of fun, friendship, and growth. Here are just a couple of recaps of a very full summer schedule.
Artists at Large of Central Kansas featured at Deines exhibit
RUSSELL — The next exhibition opens at the Deines Cultural Center, Russell, on Friday, Aug. 12, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The Deines is proud to present the Artists at Large of Central Kansas with their show Visual Delights. The AAL formed several years ago in...
Wetlands Education Center schedules meteor shower watch party
GREAT BEND - The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), located northeast of Great Bend on K-156 Highway, is gearing up for its annual “Out of this World” Perseid Meteor Shower Watch Party. The public is invited to join the KWEC staff for this free, family-friendly activity. Each year,...
NW Kansas man injured after pickup strikes semi, building.
GRAHAM COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Monday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by James C. Thompson, 86, Bogue, was weaving northbound out of a parking lot just south of Palmeroy Street. The pickup turned left onto...
KDHE: 63 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 63 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from July 23 to 29. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly the entire state is now in the high-incidence classification (see map below). Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove and...
Barton Co. law enforcement seeking help in stolen oilfield tubing
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in solving a theft. On Aug. 4, approximately 100 joints of 2 and 3/8 tubing was stolen from a lease near Hitschman in rural Barton County. The loss is estimated to be roughly $10,000. If you have information...
Hays USD 489 lets bonds; low interest rate to save district $6M
The Hays school board voted Friday to let bonds for its $143.5 million building project approved by voters in May. Dustin Avey, managing director of Piper Sandler, the district's bond counsel, told the board Friday the school board had secured a 4.12 percent interest rate for the full term of the 30-year bonds.
SPONSORED: Doonan Peterbilt seeking advisers, technicians
Seeking individuals to fill several open positions. Benefits for all three positions include: Competitive pay based on experience, Mon-Friday work week, Uniforms, paid vacation, Paid Holidays, Health/Dental Insurance, Retirement Plan, Overtime, EOE, air-conditioned shop and heated floors. Apply in person at dealership, 1980 West 55th, Hays, Kansas or contact Bill...
