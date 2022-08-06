Read on hayspost.com
Man wanted for alleged rape, kidnapping arrested in Leavenworth
U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a man in Leavenworth wanted for multiple crimes out of the Topeka area.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KWCH.com
Lawrence police continue to investigate arrest made in connection to Ohio quadruple homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department announced today that they continue to investigate why a suspect involved in a Ohio quadruple homicide was found in Lawrence Kansas. The suspect is 39 year old Stephen Marlow who was taken into Douglas county custody Saturday evening after officers were informed...
KAKE TV
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
KC man accused of killing neighbor after years of fighting
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting on Sunday of Warner Alexander Trotter inside a residence in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue in Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Samuel Avery, 42, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed...
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. – A family is searching for answers after receiving conflicting information surrounding the suspicious disappearance of a Prairie Village mother more than three years ago. Police say then 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019, near her home off Tomahawk Road in Prairie...
Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike
WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
Inmate dies at Lansing Correctional Facility, homicide cited as cause
An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility was reported dead on Sunday, Aug. 7. The facility reports the “apparent cause” of Fred Patterson III’s death was homicide.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-70
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
1 injured in Independence house fire
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
Court Docs: Men charged with killing teen after believing he was in rival gang
Two men are accused of shooting a teen in Kansas City, Missouri, on his birthday because they believed he was in a rival gang.
KMBC.com
KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KCTV 5
Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away. According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical...
KCPD officers shoot, kill person at 55th Street, Prospect Avenue
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers were involved in a fatal shooting at 55th Street and Prospect Avenue Sunday night.
Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
Man faces charges after deadly stabbing of former girlfriend
A man has been charged Saturday after a deadly stabbing of his former girlfriend that occurred on August 4th.
Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
2 juveniles killed in Raytown shooting
Two juveniles were killed in a shooting around noon Sunday in Raytown. Police responded to the 8700 block of James A. Reed Road on a shots fired call.
