Douglas County, KS

Hays Post

Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river

KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Inmate killed at Lansing prison

A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
LANSING, KS
Hays Post

Kansas City police shoot, kill driver of stolen SUV

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police shot and killed a man who he sped toward an officer in a stolen sport utility vehicle and struck a police van, authorities said. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after officers spotted the unoccupied SUV in a gas station parking lot, said Sgt. Bill Lowe, a spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Man dies after struck by van door on Kan. Turnpike

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Sunday in Wyandotte County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Honda Civic driven by Andrea Lopez, 20, Topeka, was eastbound on the Kansas Turnpike just before the I-635 exit in the left lane. The Honda struck the right...
KMBC.com

KCPD identify victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex that occurred Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Willow Creek apartments near 99th Street and Walnut. Police responded to multiple calls about sounds of gunfire, they found a man shot inside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Teen dies after being shot on birthday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now conducting a homicide investigation after a teenager who was fatally shot Thursday night passed away. According to the police, officers went to the 5000 block of E. 8th at 11:14 p.m. on Aug. 4 for a “medical...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas woman stole mail, went shopping

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating mail theft and have two suspects in custody. On Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received notification of a mail theft that occurred on Tuesday at a residence on SW 69th Street in Auburn, Kansas, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the...
AUBURN, KS
Hays Post

Suspect in fatal shooting of 2 KC-area teens turns himself in

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two teenagers were killed in a shooting in a Kansas City suburb Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon Sunday in Raytown, Missouri. Raytown Police Corporal Jeffery Peterman told the Kansas City Star that officers found two teenagers with gunshot wounds when they...
RAYTOWN, MO
Hays Post

Hays Post

