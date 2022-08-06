ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis and Harmon

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjIEJ_0h7cfPFy00

On Thursday, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to investigate an unresponsive female found near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Arriving officers located an adult female laying near a raised planter. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, and the female was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. During the autopsy performed on Friday, the coroner determined the female’s cause and manner of death to be homicide.

This death is being investigated by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate 4 pedestrian crashes Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating four separate pedestrian crashes Tuesday morning. The first crash happened around 4 a.m. near S. Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected. Police say a 2013 Ford F-150...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wtaq.com

Manitowoc Man ID’s as Las Vegas Shooting Victim

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Manitowoc man has been identified as the victim in a Las Vegas hotel homicide. Acturius Milner was shot and killed Thursday at the Mirage Hotel. His cousin, Billy Hemsley, was arrested. After his arrest, Hemsley allegedly told police he got angry with Milner...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
8 News Now

Police believe man stabbed father in homicide near Bonanza, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a homicide near the northwest valley Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Detectives believe 21-year-old Jacob Racilis stabbed his father in a nearby apartment before walking into Sunrise Hospital with lacerations at around 2 a.m., they said in a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police seek help locating suspected shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot multiple times at a Las Vegas apartment complex, and the shooting suspect has not been located, police said. According to police, on Aug 4, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex near South Fort Apache Road, and Sahara Avenue. Arriving officers located the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.
LAS VEGAS, NV
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Police: 2 pedestrians hit by cars on Washington Avenue; 1 killed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the span of five minutes on Tuesday morning, two pedestrians were hit by cars on Washington Avenue, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. One person was critically injured; the other was killed. Officers were first called to the intersection of J Street and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy