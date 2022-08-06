Las Vegas police investigate woman's death near Nellis and Harmon

On Thursday, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Las Vegas Metro officers were dispatched to investigate an unresponsive female found near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

Arriving officers located an adult female laying near a raised planter. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

There were no immediate signs of foul play, and the female was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. During the autopsy performed on Friday, the coroner determined the female’s cause and manner of death to be homicide.

This death is being investigated by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.