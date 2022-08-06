ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

0’Gorman Graduates From Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bailey Graduates From Tufts University

MEDFOR – Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. The graduates from the School of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Vazquez Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus

ADELPHI, MARYLAND – Hector L. Vazquez of Framingham earned a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Natick, MA
City
Medford, MA
City
North Grafton, MA
Natick, MA
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Aristil Graduates With Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton, congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Amdria...
NEWTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Natick Students on Champlain College’s Dean’s List

BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Four Natick students have been named to the Champlain College an Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. The honors include:. Dean’s List – achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the spring semester. President’s List – achieving a grade point...
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UNH

DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Tyler Kiliulis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Sofia Chrisafideis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Isabella Tirabassi of Ashland, MA earning...
ASHLAND, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tufts University#Veterinary School#Professional School#College
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Receives $1.7 Million Grant To Launch Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program at Fuller & Cameron Middle Schools

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University and Framingham Public Schools are preparing. to launch the Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program aimed at guiding applicants. from bilingual and underrepresented backgrounds toward teaching careers at the secondary level. A teacher residency is a hands-on learning experience that embeds a candidate in a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18

ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Representative Candidates Weigh in On The Cost of Higher Education in Massachusetts

FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates — former mayoral...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco To Participate at Upcoming Conferences

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:. On August 10, 2022, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Canaccord Genuity...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Eastern Insurance Acquires John T. Burns Insurance Agency

NATICK – Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today, August 8, it has acquired the operating assets of the John T. Burns Insurance Agency, Inc, a full-service insurance agency located in Newtonville. The transaction is effective August 1, 2022 and marks the 36th...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Margaret Ferriero, 95

HOLLISTON – Margaret Ferriero, 95, of Holliston, passed away at the Bethany Healthcare Center in Framingham on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jennie (Luba) and Stanley Shivick. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Enrico Ferriero.
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hopkinton Fire Promotes Krauss to Training Lieutenant

HOPKINTON — Hopkinton Fire Chief William Miller is pleased to announce the promotion of the department’s new training lieutenant. Lt. John Krauss was appointed to the position effective Aug. 2. In his new role, he will be in charge of all training for the Hopkinton Fire Department, which includes program development of both fire and EMS-based training, group delivery and orientation for all new hire employees.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy