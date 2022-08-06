0’Gorman Graduates From Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

Read on framinghamsource.com
6 Natick Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List at URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Dozen Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List at University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries.
Bailey Graduates From Tufts University
MEDFOR – Approximately 3,275 students across all schools graduated from Tufts University on May 22 during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured the awarding of honorary degrees to a number of academic, business and civic leaders making a positive impact on the world. The graduates from the School of...
Vazquez Earns Degree from University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, MARYLAND – Hector L. Vazquez of Framingham earned a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Management and Policy from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories, earned UMGC degrees during the 2021-22 academic year.
Aristil Graduates With Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling
NEWTON – William James College, a leading school of psychology in Newton, congratulates the graduates of the class of 2022. At a time when behavioral health professionals are needed more than ever, these 193 graduates completed training to become culturally-responsive professionals in psychology, counseling, human services, and leadership. Amdria...
4 Natick Students on Champlain College’s Dean’s List
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Four Natick students have been named to the Champlain College an Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. The honors include:. Dean’s List – achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the spring semester. President’s List – achieving a grade point...
7 Ashland Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at UNH
DURHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The following Ashland students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2022 semester. Tyler Kiliulis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Sofia Chrisafideis of Ashland, MA earning Highest Honors. Isabella Tirabassi of Ashland, MA earning...
Bean & Cichowlas Earn Dean’s List For Spring Semester
BURLINGTON, VERMONT – Two Framingham students have been named to the Champlain College an Honors List for the spring 2022 semester. The honors include:. Dean’s List – achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the spring semester. President’s List – achieving a grade point...
Framingham State Receives $1.7 Million Grant To Launch Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program at Fuller & Cameron Middle Schools
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University and Framingham Public Schools are preparing. to launch the Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program aimed at guiding applicants. from bilingual and underrepresented backgrounds toward teaching careers at the secondary level. A teacher residency is a hands-on learning experience that embeds a candidate in a...
Register For 7th Annual K95K on September 18
ASHLAND – The Ashland Sporting Association (ASA) and the Massachusetts Veterinary Medical Association Charities (MVMAC) in collaboration with the Metrowest YMCA are excited to announce that the 7th annual Metrowest K95K will take place on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The day features a unique dog-friendly trail walk/run 5K race,...
Jane (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, Rotarian, Loring Arena Manager, Town of Framingham Assessor’s Office Manager
FRAMINGHAM – Jane B. (Olszewski) Piacentini, 83, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 5, 2022. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Alexander & Mary (Connors) Olszewski, and the beloved wife of the late David C. Piacentini who passed in 1990. Raised the youngest...
James E. Hanscom, 86, National Guardsman, Retired Framingham DPW Director
FRAMINGHAM – James E. Hanscom, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jim joined the National Guard during high school and missed his graduation ceremony when the guard was deployed to Worcester to clean up after the tornado of 1952. He was...
Framingham State Representative Candidates Weigh in On The Cost of Higher Education in Massachusetts
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday. September 6 voters will decide between three Democrats to be the 6th Middlesex District’s state representative. Voters in newly-created City of Framingham Precincts 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-10-11-12-13-14-15-16, and part of precinct 9 are part of the new 6th Middlesex District. There are three candidates — former mayoral...
Ameresco To Participate at Upcoming Conferences
FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:. On August 10, 2022, Ameresco’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Doran Hole, will present at the Canaccord Genuity...
Noche De Fiesta Auction To Benefit Artists & Framingham Public Library Foundation
FRAMINGHAM – During last month’s successful Noche de Fiesta event co-hosted by the Framingham Public Library Foundation and the Framingham Public Library, a handful of MetroWest artists painted live. Now their paintings are part of a an exhibit at the main Framingham Library and all five paintings will...
Eastern Insurance Acquires John T. Burns Insurance Agency
NATICK – Eastern Insurance Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eastern Bank, announced today, August 8, it has acquired the operating assets of the John T. Burns Insurance Agency, Inc, a full-service insurance agency located in Newtonville. The transaction is effective August 1, 2022 and marks the 36th...
Margaret Ferriero, 95
HOLLISTON – Margaret Ferriero, 95, of Holliston, passed away at the Bethany Healthcare Center in Framingham on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Born in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Jennie (Luba) and Stanley Shivick. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Enrico Ferriero.
PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
Hopkinton Fire Promotes Krauss to Training Lieutenant
HOPKINTON — Hopkinton Fire Chief William Miller is pleased to announce the promotion of the department’s new training lieutenant. Lt. John Krauss was appointed to the position effective Aug. 2. In his new role, he will be in charge of all training for the Hopkinton Fire Department, which includes program development of both fire and EMS-based training, group delivery and orientation for all new hire employees.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, August 8, 2022
1 Temperatures today will be about 95 degrees today. The City of Framingham has public beaches open today until dusk at Learned Pond, Lakw Waushakum and Saxonville Lake. Cooling Centers with air conditioning and free water are available at the main Framingham Public Library, Christa McAuliffe Library branch and the Callahan Center.
