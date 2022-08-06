Pride confront familiar faces vs. Angel City in key home match

Angel City looks very familiar, and it should.

It has six former players for the Orlando Pride, who’ll host a 7 p.m. Sunday matchup at Exploria Stadium vs. the expansion team.

The Pride (3-5-5, 14 points) are on a four-match unbeaten streak, the first time the club has gone without a loss in July.

Sydney Leroux was dealt to the L.A.-based team in June for a 2024 natural first-round pick and $75,000 in allocation money, joining other former Orlando players Brittany Isenhour, Jasmyne Spencer, Claire Emslie, Dani Weatherholt and Ali Riley.

When the Pride won on the road 1-0 on May 8, it was their first victory of the season after a bad start.

Leroux was here. Now she’ll be the opponent.

““It’s definitely my first time. It’s my first year,” Pride defender Kerry Abello said. “Maybe other players have experienced that. There’s so much movement in the league so I don’t know if it’s that rare. ... It’ll be a little strange.

“We loved having Syd here. It’ll be hard to play against her but I think we’re a little extra excited for it.”

Acting coach Seb Hines is familiar with the sentiment but winning at home at this point of the season is more paramount than ever.

“We just got to focus on ourselves. ... Players come and go. That’s part of the industry that we’re in,” he said. “You see that in every country, in every league. There are going to be moments where you play against your former team. It’s in our stadium, in front of our fans.”

The Pride are coming off a disappointing finish against the K.C. Current last week. They managed a 2-2 draw, but it should’ve been a victory.

The Pride led by 2 goals because of finishes by Celia and Julie Doyle only to give up the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Orlando trails Angel City (5-5-2, 17 points) in the standings, and despite last week’s disappointment the team’s confidence remains high.

It is far ahead of where it was when 2022 began under Amanda Cromwell, who remains on administrative leave .

“It’s just our new dynamic in training. Training is really difficult and we compete really hard with each other,” Abello said. “Like Seb says, if we want to create that environment in games against teams, then we have to do it in training. That’s where we’ve made the biggest difference.”

With Angel City traveling across time zones for the match, Hines sees the Pride’s key to winning as asserting themselves early and often.

“We’re in a period in the schedule where points are very valuable,” he said. “They’re one place above us. They’re trying to get to playoff position as well as we are.

“Home games are must-win games. They travel across country. We’re looking to put pressure on them and make it difficult in our environment.”