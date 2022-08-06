ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pride confront familiar faces vs. Angel City in key home match

By Orlando Sentinel Staff, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Angel City looks very familiar, and it should.

It has six former players for the Orlando Pride, who’ll host a 7 p.m. Sunday matchup at Exploria Stadium vs. the expansion team.

The Pride (3-5-5, 14 points) are on a four-match unbeaten streak, the first time the club has gone without a loss in July.

Sydney Leroux was dealt to the L.A.-based team in June for a 2024 natural first-round pick and $75,000 in allocation money, joining other former Orlando players Brittany Isenhour, Jasmyne Spencer, Claire Emslie, Dani Weatherholt and Ali Riley.

When the Pride won on the road 1-0 on May 8, it was their first victory of the season after a bad start.

Leroux was here. Now she’ll be the opponent.

““It’s definitely my first time. It’s my first year,” Pride defender Kerry Abello said. “Maybe other players have experienced that. There’s so much movement in the league so I don’t know if it’s that rare. ... It’ll be a little strange.

“We loved having Syd here. It’ll be hard to play against her but I think we’re a little extra excited for it.”

Acting coach Seb Hines is familiar with the sentiment but winning at home at this point of the season is more paramount than ever.

“We just got to focus on ourselves. ... Players come and go. That’s part of the industry that we’re in,” he said. “You see that in every country, in every league. There are going to be moments where you play against your former team. It’s in our stadium, in front of our fans.”

The Pride are coming off a disappointing finish against the K.C. Current last week. They managed a 2-2 draw, but it should’ve been a victory.

The Pride led by 2 goals because of finishes by Celia and Julie Doyle only to give up the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Orlando trails Angel City (5-5-2, 17 points) in the standings, and despite last week’s disappointment the team’s confidence remains high.

It is far ahead of where it was when 2022 began under Amanda Cromwell, who remains on administrative leave .

“It’s just our new dynamic in training. Training is really difficult and we compete really hard with each other,” Abello said. “Like Seb says, if we want to create that environment in games against teams, then we have to do it in training. That’s where we’ve made the biggest difference.”

With Angel City traveling across time zones for the match, Hines sees the Pride’s key to winning as asserting themselves early and often.

“We’re in a period in the schedule where points are very valuable,” he said. “They’re one place above us. They’re trying to get to playoff position as well as we are.

“Home games are must-win games. They travel across country. We’re looking to put pressure on them and make it difficult in our environment.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
City
Sydney, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Cromwell
Person
Ali Riley
Person
Dani Weatherholt
Person
Claire Emslie
Person
Julie Doyle
Person
Sydney Leroux
Person
Jasmyne Spencer
Person
Seb Hines
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy